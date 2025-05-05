Enroll in the Contractor Partnership Program

Contractors will report their number of Pennsylvania hires annually for the past three years and calculate the average number of hires per year; the target goal should be 10% of that average The hiring target is the number of Pennsylvania TANF hires an organization committed to hiring during the life of the contract. Any contracts renewed or extended beyond the original terms may require an amended hiring target for any subsequent years of the contract. For current contractors whose CPP requirement was established in the terms and conditions of their agreements (prior to October 2019), the hiring goal (currently referred to as the hiring target) should reflect how many positions may be filled by eligible CPP job candidates over the life of the contract. Beginning in October 2019, for contractors whose CPP requirement is established through the RFA or RFP process for $5 million or more, the hiring target is established by a formula. If the contractor has no plans to hire anyone during the life of the contract, the hiring target can include a plan for anticipated hires by any subcontractors, parent companies, or affiliates. If a contractor does not have an established presence in Pennsylvania but has subcontractors, the hiring target can be submitted by creating a hiring plan that will be fulfilled by that entity.