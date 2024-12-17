Become an Adoptive Parent

Overview

Adoptive parents provide love, support, and help a child reach their full potential by providing a safe and stable home

The Pennsylvania Statewide Adoption and Permanency Network’s (SWAN) mission is to support and enhance timely services for children in Pennsylvania who want to be adopted and to provide post-adoption support services to families.

There are two sides to the adoption process: preparing the child legally and emotionally for adoption and preparing the prospective family.

The Prospective Parents

It is fair to say that all adoptive parents enter the process with different expectations and levels of knowledge.

Some prospective adoptive parents already know the child they want to adopt especially In the case of foster parents hoping to adopt their foster children or relatives of children available for adoption. Other parents do not have a particular child in mind and need more information before they can get started.



Parents who wish to adopt an infant will generally seek the services of a private adoption agency, while parents interested in adopting a child with special needs or an older child will most likely be working with a county agency or a SWAN affiliate agency.

The Children

Currently, more than 3,000 children are waiting to be adopted in Pennsylvania. If parental rights have been terminated and no adoptive family is identified, the child is registered with the Pennsylvania Adoption Exchange where adoption matching services are provided.

Entering the System

A child might be voluntarily placed into the system by parents who are having difficulty caring for their children or children might be taken out of their homes by a court order. Ultimately each of these children will do one or more of the following:

Return to their families when the problems are resolved

Be placed with a willing relative

Be placed with a permanent legal custodian

Be placed in a planned permanent living arrangement

Be adopted by someone like you

After the child is placed into the system, the county agency must first work with the child's family to resolve the issues that led to placement. If a timely resolution is not possible, the agency can recommend that a child be considered for adoption. A judge will then hold a hearing to decide if adoption is the best course of action for the welfare of the child.

Parental Rights

Before a child can be considered available for adoption, parental rights must be terminated, meaning that the legal relationship between the biological parent(s) and child is ended. Termination can be done voluntarily (if both biological parents agree) or involuntarily when the agency is able to prove parental abuse, neglect, or incapacity that cannot or will not be remedied.