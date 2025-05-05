To submit your HS 633 form, make sure to complete the following steps.

Your application must be signed by the owner if a corporation or a corporate officer. A copy of the final and approved occupancy permit, if require d, must be included issued by the Department of Health, Department of Labor and Industry, or a local municipality. The address on the occupancy permit must match the address on the application.

Civil rights compliance approval is required prior to issuance of Certificate of Compliance. The Civil Rights Compliance Form (HS2126) must be submitted with the application (HS633).