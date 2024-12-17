Apply for Child Support Services

Overview

The Pennsylvania Child Support website allows you to submit requests for a variety of support services.

Your submitted request will be forwarded to your county Domestic Relations Section (DRS). Requests for support services can be used by parents, caretakers/custodians, or attorneys who want to:

Receive child support, spousal support, and/or alimony pendente lite (APL);

Pay child support, spousal support, and/or alimony pendente lite (APL);

Modify an existing child support, spousal support, and/or alimony pendente lite order (APL);

Recover an overpayment; or,

Withdraw a complaint.

Submitting an online request does not constitute a filing with your county court. Documents are not officially filed until they are reviewed and accepted by the DRS.

Each county DRS reviews forms submitted electronically according to office business practices. The county DRS may require additional information to process documents submitted online. Contact your county DRS for more information.