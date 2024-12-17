Apply for Child Support Services

Overview
The Pennsylvania Child Support website allows you to submit requests for a variety of support services.
Your submitted request will be forwarded to your county Domestic Relations Section (DRS). Requests for support services can be used by parents, caretakers/custodians, or attorneys who want to:
- Receive child support, spousal support, and/or alimony pendente lite (APL);
- Pay child support, spousal support, and/or alimony pendente lite (APL);
- Modify an existing child support, spousal support, and/or alimony pendente lite order (APL);
- Recover an overpayment; or,
- Withdraw a complaint.
Submitting an online request does not constitute a filing with your county court. Documents are not officially filed until they are reviewed and accepted by the DRS.
Each county DRS reviews forms submitted electronically according to office business practices. The county DRS may require additional information to process documents submitted online. Contact your county DRS for more information.
Types of Child Support Services
Your responses to demographic, employment, marital and other questions will be used to complete the forms required for a new application and provide necessary information to Domestic Relations Section (DRS) staff.
Allows you to request a change to your active or suspended support order if there is a change in circumstances such as an increase or loss of income or a change in family size.
Allows you to request overpayment recovery on active and closed cases.
Allows you to cancel a pending complaint for support that has recently been submitted. This option does not allow for other actions such as terminating an existing order, cancelling a pending petition for modification, or cancelling a scheduled contempt proceeding.
Contact
For questions about applying for child support services, contact your county’s Domestic Relations Section.
