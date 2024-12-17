Skip to main content

    Apply for a Medicaid Consolidated Waiver

    A Consolidated Waiver provides additional resources and supports for Pennsylvanians living with an intellectual disability, developmental disability, or autism.

    Apply at your County Mental Health/Intellectual Disabilities Office

    Overview

    We all deserve our independence. The Consolidated Waiver might be able to help you achieve yours.

    The name “waiver” means the federal government waives Medicaid rules for institutional care so the state government can use the same money to provide support for people who need services closer to home in their own communities.

    Covered Services

    The Consolidated Waiver provides a variety of services that promote community living, employment, communication, self-direction, choice, and control. They include but are not limited to:

    • Job Finding and Job Coaching
    • Assistive Technology
    • Behavioral Support
    • Benefits Counseling
    • In-Home and Community Support
    • Community Participation Support
    • 24-Hour Residential Services
    • Respite
    • Transportation
    • Case Management/Supports Coordination
    • Consultative Nutritional Services
    • Education Support
    • Family/Caregiver Training and Support
    • And more

    Eligibility

    Each Medicaid waiver in Pennsylvania has its own unique set of eligibility requirements and services.

    To be eligible for the Consolidated Waiver, you must meet the following requirements:

    Level of Care

    • You must have a medical evaluation.
    • You must receive a diagnosis of an intellectual disability, developmental disability, or autism.

    Diagnosis and age requirements

    • Individuals of any age with an intellectual disability (ID) or autism.
    • Children with a developmental disability under age 9 with a high probability of resulting in an ID or autism diagnosis.
    • Individuals under age 22 with a developmental disability due to a medically complex condition.

    Other Requirements

    • Recommended for an intermediate care facility (ICF) level of care based on a medical evaluation
    • Found eligible for Medicaid in Pennsylvania.
    • Meet the financial requirements as determined by your local County Assistance Office
    APPLY FOR WAIVER SERVICES

    Start your Consolidated Waiver application

    Contact your local County Mental Health and Intellectual Disabilities (MH/ID) Program to make an appointment to register for ODP supports or services. 

    Find your county office to schedule an appointment

    Contact your local County Mental Health/Intellectual Disabilities Office

    General questions will be answered by the Office of Developmental Programs (ODP) customer service team, but questions relating to specific situations will be referred to the appropriate ODP regional office or subject matter expert. The caller will be contacted by the end of the next business day to obtain additional follow-up information.

    Phone

    Call the Consumer Service Center for Health Care Coverage at 1-866-550-4355 

    Call 1-866-550-4355

    County MH/ID Office

    Your local ​County Mental Health/Intellectual Disabilities (MH/ID) have professionals that will help you apply . 

    Find Your County MH/ID Office

    Email ODP

    Email ODP with any questions you might have concerning waiver services.

    Send an email to ODP

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Visit ODP’s website to find useful information about available services and supports.

    Each waiver has a limited number of people that can be served. There are waiting lists to enroll in waiver services. Priority for waiver enrollment is given to people with the most emergent needs.

    All individuals with an intellectual disability and other individuals who meet waiver eligibility requirements will receive case management services, referred to in ODP as Supports Coordination. County MH/ID Programs also have limited funding to provide services through block grants or state funding referred to as base funding.

    School age children receive most needed services through other programs such as Medicaid, their school district, and the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation. Children who need services not covered through other programs can receive services through a waiver.