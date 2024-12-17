Apply for a Medicaid Consolidated Waiver

Overview

We all deserve our independence. The Consolidated Waiver might be able to help you achieve yours.

The name “waiver” means the federal government waives Medicaid rules for institutional care so the state government can use the same money to provide support for people who need services closer to home in their own communities.

Covered Services

The Consolidated Waiver provides a variety of services that promote community living, employment, communication, self-direction, choice, and control. They include but are not limited to: