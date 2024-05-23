Register as a COSTAR (Cooperative Purchasing Program) Supplier

Overview
COSTARS is a Pennsylvania program that helps local groups and state agencies buy things at better prices with special contracts. It helps by:
- Saving money for members.
- Allowing businesses to compete for contracts.
- Offering fair-priced contracts.
Become a COSTARS supplier to:
-
Find documents like the Supplier Brochure, Supplier Guide, and Guide to COSTARS Contracts.
-
Find COSTARS bidding opportunities.
-
Access online training.
COSTARS benefits for suppliers
Becoming a COSTARS supplier gives businesses many benefits, like:
After getting a COSTARS contract, suppliers can see a list of nearly 9,000 COSTARS members and their contact details. Members can pick suppliers based on things like price, location, and quality, so suppliers can focus on offering good quality, not just low prices.
COSTARS suppliers can use the COSTARS name and logo in their ads to show they are part of the program. This helps you get more business. The COSTARS name and logo must be used according to the contract rules.
COSTARS contracts don’t have a fixed list of items. Bidders can offer any items they want within the contract’s guidelines. Resellers can bid on as many products as their manufacturers allow. Suppliers can add or remove items whenever they want and can change their prices according to the contract rules. Suppliers can sell their products across the whole state or in certain counties.
Some COSTARS contracts let suppliers offer extra services along with their products. These extra services can include things like training, support after the warranty ends, and setting up or building things. To be part of a COSTARS purchase, these extra services must be bought at the same time as the product.
All COSTARS contracts allow suppliers to offer their items through local dealers.
Suppliers can and should try to offer lower prices to members than what was originally bid to help make the sale.
COSTARS suppliers save time and money because they already went through a proper bidding process. Most COSTARS members must pay their bills within 30 days, so suppliers spend less time waiting for payments.
COSTARS offers free workshops, online training, a toll-free phone line, and a newsletter to help suppliers learn how to submit bids, research contracts, and understand government buying trends.
How to register as a new COSTARS Supplier
Follow the following steps to become a COSTARS Supplier.
To become a COSTARS supplier, you first need to get a Commonwealth Supplier Number from Pennsylvania. After you get a Commonwealth Supplier Number, go to the Pennsylvania Supplier Portal .
Note: Getting this number doesn’t mean you’ve won a contract or can sell to COSTARS members yet. You must complete steps #3 and #4 by submitting a contract bid and paying the annual fee after you win a contract.
For help with registration, contact the Supplier Help Desk at RA-PSCSRMPortal@pa.gov.
This step is only for companies that qualify as Small or Small Diverse Businesses. If that’s not you, go to the next step.
The Commonwealth wants to help small and diverse businesses grow. To see if you qualify and apply for certification, visit the Small and Small Diverse Business website.
DGS does not list individual requests from COSTARS members. All COSTARS-exclusive contracts are available for any COSTARS member to use.
To bid, click on the Bid # you want, read the details in the Invitation for Bid, and click "Bid Now" to start. Each bid form is for a specific COSTARS contract.
The final step to becoming a COSTARS supplier is to pay the annual fee for each contract you win. After your bid is approved, the COSTARS team will send you an invoice by email.
Once you pay the invoice, your participation will be active. You can then download the COSTARS member list and start working with members.
Here are the fees:
|Contractor Classification
|Required Administrative Fee
|DGS-Verified Small Diverse Business Bidder
|
$166 Annually
|DGS-Verified Veteran-owned Business Bidder
|$166 Annually
|DGS Self-Certified Small Business Bidder
|$500 Annually
|All Other Bidders
|$1,500 Annually
Contact us
For more info about the COSTARS Program, reach out to:
Department of General Services
Bureau of Procurement
555 Walnut Street, 6th Floor
Harrisburg, PA 17125