Apply for Law Enforcement 1122 Excess Property Program

Overview
The 1122 New Property Program helps emergency teams buy things like police gear, computers, cars, and uniforms for less money. They can use special government deals to save both money and time.
Eligibility
The 1122 New Property Program helps:
- Cities
- Counties
- Townships
- Towns
- Boroughs
- Parishes
- Villages
- Indian tribes
- Fire departments
- First responders
These groups can use the program to buy new equipment for emergencies. They can also get equipment to help them prepare for or recover from disasters. To get this equipment, fill out the online application or contact their State Point of Contact at 717-787-6179.
Availability
You can get items through the Army, DLA, and GSA. Here are some places to check:
- 1122 Catalog
- GSA Advantage
- GSA Auto Choice
For more details on what’s available and how to request items, call 717-787-6197.
Some items you can get include:
- Vehicles
- IT equipment and repair parts
- Law enforcement and security gear
- Power equipment
- Radios and phone equipment
- Generators and batteries
- Training for various skills
- Outdoor equipment
- Software
- Professional communication tools
- Photo equipment
- Office supplies
- Video equipment
- New technology
- Marine equipment
Service charge
There is a service charge for buying all equipment and supplies. The service charge for buying things is:
- 4% of the purchase price or $500, whichever is less, for items costing up to $50,000.
- $750 for items costing more than $50,000 but less than $100,000.
- $1,000 for items costing $100,000 or more.
How to make requests
To request items, please fill out the Request Form.