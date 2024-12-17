Submit a Hazardous Waste Biennial Report

The 2025 Hazardous Waste Biennial Report (HWBR) is required to be submitted to the Department of Environmental Protection no later than March 1, 2026. The HWBR covers the reporting of waste generation, management, and disposal during odd numbered calendar years. The submission of the HWBR is required for Large Quantity Generators (LQG) of hazardous waste and TSDFs. The completed HWBR for the current cycle must cover all hazardous waste activity for the calendar year 2025. A hazardous waste generator is required to submit a 2025 HWBR if:

They generated 2,200 lbs of Hazardous Waste (1,000 kg) or more in any month of the calendar year 2025

They generated 2.2 lbs of acute Hazardous Waste (1 kg) or more in any month of the calendar year 2025

They generated 100 kg of acute Hazardous Waste spill cleanup or more in any month of the calendar year 2025

Acute hazardous waste is defined in 40 CFR 260.10 “Acute hazardous waste” as, “hazardous wastes that meet the listing criteria in § 261.11(a)(2) and therefore are either listed in § 261.31 of this chapter with the assigned hazard code of (H) or are listed in § 261.33(e) of this chapter.”

