Apply for the Small Business Advantage Grant

Copy About Accepting Applications/Dates
xx
Overview
Small businesses in Pennsylvania with 100 or fewer employees can get free, confidential help with DEP issues.
The Ombudsman serves as the primary advocate for small businesses within the department. Small business owners can request help from the Ombudsman with issues related to DEP.
The Ombudsman can also help find energy efficiency and pollution control programs.
These are available through various state and federal programs, including grants and loans that are only available through the Ombudsman Office.
Additional Resources
- For Grantee/Vendor assistance related to Vendor Number: Help & Resources
- For Self Service Payment Lookup/Audit Confirmation: Self-Service-Payment-Lookup
- DEP Notice of Non-Discrimination: Non-Discrimination Information
Energy Efficiency and Pollution Prevention Grants and Loans
Small Business Advantage Grant (SBAG)
The Ombudsman’s office administers two popular programs designed to help small businesses save money and lower operational costs.
Since 2004, over 2,500 small PA businesses have benefited from the Small Business Advantage Grant. They used it to upgrade lighting, install efficient HVAC systems, and buy equipment to cut waste and pollution.
The program offers a 50% matching grant, up to $9,500. Use it to buy energy-efficient or pollution-preventing equipment. Or, to adopt waste-free, pollution-free processes.
Pennsylvania-based businesses with 100 or fewer full-time employees are eligible. We consider eligible applications on a first-come, first-served basis until funding runs out.
The organization offers the grant once each year generally.
Visit the Small Business Advantage Grant website for more information.
DEP Grant Resources
Investment Tracker
For a list of awarded grants, see DEP's Investment Tracker.
*It currently only shows grants awarded via the Electronic Single Application system. Dates of inclusion in this system will vary by grant program. We will add historic data for all awards not contained in this current report soon.
Funding Programs
Programs accept applications at different times throughout the year. Applicants submit most applications online through the Pennsylvania Electronic Single Application system. Use this list to find details on all DEP Grants Office programs. It includes information on application periods, eligibility, and where to apply.
Register as ESA Applicant
For issues related to completing the online application (non-specific to the grant program itself), please contact the ESA Help Desk at 833-448-0647 or by e-mail at egrantshelp@pa.gov.
Registering as a first-time ESA applicant – Keystone Login System
This video shows the first time ESA applicant the steps to register for a Keystone Login Account, which is needed to access and apply for grants in the Electronic Single Application system.
DEP Grants: Registering as a First-Time ESA Applicant – Keystone Login System
DEP offers competitive grant and rebate opportunities to support a range of programs to improve or protect the Commonwealth’s water, air, and land. This video shows the first time ESA applicant the steps to register for a Keystone Login Account, which is needed to access and apply for grants in the Electronic Single Application system. Learn more at dep.pa.gov/grants
How to Search for a Grant Program
This video will show how to search the Electronic Single Application system for available grant opportunities offered by DEP tailored to your organization or project type.
DEP Grants: How to Search for a Grant Program
DEP offers competitive grant and rebate opportunities to support a range of programs to improve or protect the Commonwealth’s water, air, and land. This video will show how to search the Electronic Single Application system for available grant opportunities offered by DEP tailored to your organization or project type. Learn more at dep.pa.gov/grants.
DEP Electronic Signature (eSignature) Process Instructions
If awarded a grant from DEP, the contracting process will be all electronic, including signatures on the grant agreement. This document explains the process and shows what the grantee signatories can expect when it comes time to sign their grant agreement.
- DEP Electronic Signature (eSignature) Process Instructions (PDF)
- Completing the eSignature Request (MP4)
This video will show how to search the Electronic Single Application system for available grant opportunities offered by DEP tailored to your organization or project type.
View the FAQ below for other important grant-related information and frequently asked questions.
Grant Documents
Below is a list of the documents you will need when applying for the Small Business Advantage Grant:
- 2024 Small Business Advantage Grant Program Guidelines (New)
- 2024 Small Business Advantage Grant Calculator (New)
- If you are experiencing computer compatibility issues with this form, please contact the Department using the information below to request a simplified version. Note: the simplified version displays all tabs and options; applicants will need to ensure they complete the correct tabs.
- Small Business Advantage Grant Calculator Instructions
- Small Business Advantage Grant Non-Vendor Supply Quote Form
- On-Line Application (opens DCED's Single Application for Assistance)
- Landowner Consent Form
- Change of Scope Form
- One-Year Follow-Up Form
Contact Us
Contact Samantha Harmon, Small Business Ombudsman Department of Environmental Protection at (717) 772-5160 or (717) 783-0909.