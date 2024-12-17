Apply for the Small Business Advantage Grant

Small businesses in Pennsylvania with 100 or fewer employees can get free, confidential help with DEP issues.

The Ombudsman serves as the primary advocate for small businesses within the department. Small business owners can request help from the Ombudsman with issues related to DEP.

The Ombudsman can also help find energy efficiency and pollution control programs.

These are available through various state and federal programs, including grants and loans that are only available through the Ombudsman Office.

