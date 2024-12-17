Skip to main content

    Department of Environmental Protection

    Apply for the Small Business Advantage Grant

    Small businesses in Pennsylvania with 100 or fewer employees can get free, confidential help with Department of Environmental Protection issues. 

    Apply for PPAA Loan

    Overview

    The Ombudsman serves as the primary advocate for small businesses within the department. Small business owners can request help from the Ombudsman with issues related to DEP.

    The Ombudsman can also help find energy efficiency and pollution control programs.

    These are available through various state and federal programs, including grants and loans that are only available through the Ombudsman Office.

     

    Additional Resources

    Energy Efficiency and Pollution Prevention Grants and Loans

    Small Business Advantage Grant (SBAG)

    The Ombudsman’s office administers two popular programs designed to help small businesses save money and lower operational costs. 

    Since 2004, over 2,500 small PA businesses have benefited from the Small Business Advantage Grant. They used it to upgrade lighting, install efficient HVAC systems, and buy equipment to cut waste and pollution.

    The program offers a 50% matching grant, up to $9,500. Use it to buy energy-efficient or pollution-preventing equipment. Or, to adopt waste-free, pollution-free processes.

    Pennsylvania-based businesses with 100 or fewer full-time employees are eligible. We consider eligible applications on a first-come, first-served basis until funding runs out.

    The organization offers the grant once each year generally.

    Visit the Small Business Advantage Grant website for more information.

    DEP Grant Resources

    Investment Tracker

    For a list of awarded grants, see DEP's Investment Tracker.

    *It currently only shows grants awarded via the Electronic Single Application system. Dates of inclusion in this system will vary by grant program. We will add historic data for all awards not contained in this current report soon.

    Funding Programs

    Programs accept applications at different times throughout the year. Applicants submit most applications online through the Pennsylvania Electronic Single Application system. Use this list to find details on all DEP Grants Office programs. It includes information on application periods, eligibility, and where to apply. 

    Register as ESA Applicant

    For issues related to completing the online application (non-specific to the grant program itself), please contact the ESA Help Desk at 833-448-0647 or by e-mail at egrantshelp@pa.gov.

    Registering as a first-time ESA applicant – Keystone Login System

    This video shows the first time ESA applicant the steps to register for a Keystone Login Account, which is needed to access and apply for grants in the Electronic Single Application system.

    DEP offers competitive grant and rebate opportunities to support a range of programs to improve or protect the Commonwealth’s water, air, and land. This video shows the first time ESA applicant the steps to register for a Keystone Login Account, which is needed to access and apply for grants in the Electronic Single Application system. Learn more at dep.pa.gov/grants

    How to Search for a Grant Program

    This video will show how to search the Electronic Single Application system for available grant opportunities offered by DEP tailored to your organization or project type.

    DEP offers competitive grant and rebate opportunities to support a range of programs to improve or protect the Commonwealth’s water, air, and land. This video will show how to search the Electronic Single Application system for available grant opportunities offered by DEP tailored to your organization or project type. Learn more at dep.pa.gov/grants.

    DEP Electronic Signature (eSignature) Process Instructions

    If awarded a grant from DEP, the contracting process will be all electronic, including signatures on the grant agreement.  This document explains the process and shows what the grantee signatories can expect when it comes time to sign their grant agreement.

    View the FAQ below for other important grant-related information and frequently asked questions.

    Grant Documents

    Below is a list of the documents you will need when applying for the Small Business Advantage Grant:

    Contact Us

    Contact Samantha Harmon, Small Business Ombudsman Department of Environmental Protection at (717) 772-5160 or (717) 783-0909.

    Email us

    Email the Ombudsman's Office at:

    ra-epombudsman@pa.gov

    Fax us

    Small Business Ombudsman Department of Environmental Protection

    (717) 705-5401