Apply for the Pollution Prevention Assistance Account Loan (PPAA)

The Small Business Pollution Prevention Assistance Account (PPAA) offers low-interest loans to small businesses that want to reduce waste, pollution, or energy use. This money helps them meet environmental rules and can save them money over time. The program is run by the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).

Businesses can use these loans to buy new equipment or make changes to:

Use fewer raw materials.

Create less waste.

Save energy.

Examples of projects that may qualify include:

Installing energy-efficient lights.

Getting new digital x-ray machines.

Upgrading heating and cooling systems.

Using better motors.

Projects that reduce harmful chemicals, cut down on packaging, or create closed systems for cooling can also qualify.