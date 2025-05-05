Apply for the Pollution Prevention Assistance Account Loan (PPAA)

Overview
The Small Business Pollution Prevention Assistance Account (PPAA) offers low-interest loans to small businesses that want to reduce waste, pollution, or energy use. This money helps them meet environmental rules and can save them money over time. The program is run by the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).
Businesses can use these loans to buy new equipment or make changes to:
- Use fewer raw materials.
- Create less waste.
- Save energy.
Examples of projects that may qualify include:
- Installing energy-efficient lights.
- Getting new digital x-ray machines.
- Upgrading heating and cooling systems.
- Using better motors.
Projects that reduce harmful chemicals, cut down on packaging, or create closed systems for cooling can also qualify.
Loan Terms and Eligibility
Terms:
- Interest Rate: The loan has a fixed interest rate of 2%.
- Loan Term: You can borrow for up to 10 years.
- Maximum Loan Amount: You can get up to $100,000 in one year.
- Funding: The loan can cover up to 75% of your project costs. You can use grants or other loans for the remaining 25%.
Eligibility:
- Your business must be in Pennsylvania.
- You can have 100 or fewer full-time employees.
- The project must pay for itself within the loan term.
- The benefits of the project should last longer than the loan.
The goal is for your business to save money on materials, waste disposal, or energy, helping you pay back the loan.
How to apply
To apply for the loan, you need to complete three parts:
-
Program Guidelines: Check the rules to see if you qualify.
-
Technical Application: This helps decide if your project meets the requirements.
-
Financial Application: This is an online form from the Department of Community and Economic Development.
Application Process:
-
Review Guidelines: Make sure your business and project are eligible.
-
Complete the Technical Application: Send it to DEP by email or mail. They will check if it meets the program’s requirements. If it does, you will get an approval letter.
-
Submit the Financial Application: After getting approval, fill out the "Single Application for Assistance" with help from a Community Economic Development Organization (CEDO). They can help you finish the application but may charge a fee.
Contact us
If you have questions about the program or the Determination of Eligibility application, call DEP's Small Business Ombudsman at (717) 783-0909.
For questions about the Single Application for Assistance, contact the DCED Customer Service Center at (800) 379-7448.