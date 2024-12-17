Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Department of Environmental Protection

    Request an Energy Efficiency Assessment

    If you are a small to mid-sized manufacturer and want an energy efficiency assessment (Level II ASHRAE Audit), this assessment will help you find ways to save energy and show how long it will take to get your money back.

    More Information and Apply

    Overview

    The Pennsylvania DEP uses money from the U.S. Department of Energy, State Energy Program to help Pennsylvania factories pay less for energy audits. These audits will help factories save energy and reduce costs.

    Request an Energy Efficiency Assessment

    PA DEP Energy Programs Office provides funding assistance for Pennsylvania industrial facilities to receive reduced-cost energy audits through the US Department of Energy (DOE), State Energy Program (SEP) Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) funding.

    What does an energy audit involve?

    There are three levels of energy audits, as defined by the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE): 

    • Level 1 “Walk-Through Audit”
    • Level II “Energy Survey and Analysis”
    • Level III “Investment Grade Audit”

    A Level II audit will provide facilities with a detailed cost-benefit financial analysis of recommended energy efficiency measures and the steps needed for implementation. Working with our contractor, The Cadmus Group LLC, DEP hopes to offer manufacturers an actionable energy efficiency plan for their facility.  

    This program launched in January 2025 with a simple online application process for interested manufacturers. Funding will be utilized to provide reduced-cost Level II ASHRAE audits for up to 200 industrial facilities. The program is geared toward small to mid-sized manufacturers with a focus on disadvantaged businesses or those businesses located in Environmental Justice (EJ) areas, which can be found here: PennEnviroScreen

    For information on the industrial assessment program, please visit the program website: industrialenergyauditspa.com or contact Michelle Ferguson, PA DEP Energy Program Specialist, miferguson@pa.gov

    To further enhance efforts to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, including scope 1 and scope 2 GHG emissions from the industrial sector, Reducing Industrial Sector Emissions in Pennsylvania (RISE PA) is a $396 million statewide industrial decarbonization grant program funded through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Climate Pollution Reduction Grants under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The purpose of this program is to offer grants for small, medium, and large-scale decarbonization projects at industrial facilities to reduce GHG and co-pollutant emissions.

    RISE PA funding aims to utilize technologies to further mitigate decarbonization (or cut GHG and co-pollutant emissions) at industrial facilities including energy efficiency, industrial electrification, low-carbon fuels, feedstocks, energy sources including clean hydrogen, material efficiency or substitution, carbon capture utilization and storage.

    For more information, visit RISE PA.

     

    Contact Us

    E-mail Us

    E-mail Michelle Ferguson

    miferguson@pa.gov

    Call Us

    Call DEP's Energy Programs Office

    570-327-3783