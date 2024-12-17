Apply to Establish a Municipal Household Hazardous Waste Collection Program

Overview
Municipalities, corporations, public utilities, trade associations, and individuals can start collection programs for household hazardous waste (HHW) and similar items. This is open to households, political subdivisions, and small businesses. However, they must register with the Department first. It's advisable to begin planning at least nine months ahead.
Collected wastes must be treated as hazardous when applicable. So, it's vital to hire a certified waste management firm in advance.
Applications go through the Electronic Single Application site. No paper or faxed applications are allowed.
Costs & Funding for HHW Grants
High costs hinder program growth. Incinerating or disposing of waste is expensive. It requires transporting waste to distant facilities. Funding for HHW programs comes from various sources. Municipalities with landfills or recovery sites can use host fees. Act 101 allows this. It sets a minimum fee of $1 per ton. However, municipalities can negotiate for more.
Act 190 of 1996 (The Small Business and Household Pollution Prevention Act) offers significant support. It grants 80% funding to counties for pollution prevention education. This applies even without a collection program. Moreover, it allows 50% funding for collection programs. This is available to municipalities and non-profits. The department can allocate up to $2 million yearly from specific funds to support these programs.
For setting up a household hazardous waste (HHW) program, all needed information and forms are available from the DEP. For questions, contact your regional HHW staff or the Central Office Recycling Program at 717-787-7382.
Small Businesses Participation
Very Small Quantity Generators (VSQGs) of hazardous waste can join registered HHW Collection Programs like households. VSQGs are businesses producing under 100 kg (220 lbs.) of hazardous waste monthly.