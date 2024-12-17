Apply to Establish a Municipal Household Hazardous Waste Collection Program

Municipalities, corporations, public utilities, trade associations, and individuals can start collection programs for household hazardous waste (HHW) and similar items. This is open to households, political subdivisions, and small businesses. However, they must register with the Department first. It's advisable to begin planning at least nine months ahead.

Collected wastes must be treated as hazardous when applicable. So, it's vital to hire a certified waste management firm in advance.

Applications go through the Electronic Single Application site. No paper or faxed applications are allowed.