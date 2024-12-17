Apply for Regulated Medical/Chemotherapeutic Waste General Permits (RMCW)

Overview
RMCW general permits can be given for certain types of waste processing facilities in a region or the entire state. The facilities and the waste they handle must be quite similar. People can get permission to operate under an existing general permit by registering or getting a determination of applicability.
Here are the fees for different permits:
- General permit: $1,000
- Registration: $250
- Determination of applicability: $500
Additional resources:
Relevant Forms
- Form 27M - Acceptance of General Permit Conditions (if required by department) 2540-PM-BWM0146