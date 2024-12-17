Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Department of Environmental Protection

    Apply for Regulated Medical/Chemotherapeutic Waste General Permits (RMCW)

    To pick up or deliver regulated medical and chemotherapeutic waste, you must be a licensed transporter approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

    Apply now

    Overview

    RMCW general permits can be given for certain types of waste processing facilities in a region or the entire state. The facilities and the waste they handle must be quite similar. People can get permission to operate under an existing general permit by registering or getting a determination of applicability.

    Here are the fees for different permits:

    • General permit: $1,000
    • Registration: $250
    • Determination of applicability: $500

    Additional resources:

    Relevant Forms

    • Form 27M - Acceptance of General Permit Conditions (if required by department) 2540-PM-BWM0146

     