Apply for or Renew DEP Explosives Storage License

Overview
Store all explosives in magazines according to Federal ATF and Commonwealth rules. The Commonwealth has added its own additional security requirements. You need an approved security plan for a storage license. Locations are kept secret. Download storage license applications from our eLibrary.
Contact RA-EPExplosives@pa.gov or your local District Mining Office with questions.
Additional Resources:
Explosives Storage License
- Complete all appropriate items on form by typing or printing legibly.
- Mail the completed application to the appropriate District Mining Office.
- Pay a fee of $50 for each license, and $50 for the site inspection must be remitted upon Department approval of the magazine(s), magazine location(s), and security plan implementation.
Make checks payable to "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."
Refer to the application form for detailed instructions on how to apply for this license.
Use the Public Upload submittal process for the quickest results. The applications are reviewed by the local District Mining Office.
Temporary attended storage does not currently require a license or permit. If you are unsure whether a storage license is required, contact Bureau of Mining Programs at RA-EPExplosives@pa.gov or speak to a Blasting Inspector at your local District Mining Office.
Decommissioning
Prior to the expiration or termination of a magazine license, the licensee is required to remove and properly dispose of all explosives from the magazine and submit to the Department documentation regarding the disposition of these explosives.Use the Request to Decommission Form and submit it via the Public Upload process.