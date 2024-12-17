Apply for or Renew DEP Explosives Storage License

Complete all appropriate items on form by typing or printing legibly. Mail the completed application to the appropriate District Mining Office. Pay a fee of $50 for each license, and $50 for the site inspection must be remitted upon Department approval of the magazine(s), magazine location(s), and security plan implementation.

Make checks payable to "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."

Refer to the application form for detailed instructions on how to apply for this license.

Use the Public Upload submittal process for the quickest results. The applications are reviewed by the local District Mining Office.