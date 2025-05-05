Apply for or Renew DEP Explosives Storage License

Refer to the application form (PDF) and instructions (PDF) for detailed direction on how to apply for this license.

Use the Public Upload submittal process for the quickest results. The applications are reviewed by the local District Mining Office.

Temporary attended storage does not currently requie a license or permit. If you are unsure whether a storage license is required, contact Bureau of Mining Programs at RA-EPExplosives@pa.gov or speak to a Blasting Inspector at your local District Mining Office.