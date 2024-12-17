Skip to main content

    Apply for Department of Environmental Protection Plan Approval for Combustion Units

    Apply for plan approval to construct, modify, or reactive an air contamination source and/or install an air cleaning device for combustion units. Submit your application to the DEP Regional Office serving you. 

    Please note that in addition to the completion of an individual plan approval or operating permit application, a completed Compliance Review Form, and Municipal Notification, as well as the payment of appropriate fees according to the Fee Schedule, must accompany the requested application. All plan approval applications must be submited with a completed General Information Form.

