Apply for Department of Environmental Protection Plan Approval for Combustion Units

How to Apply
Please note that in addition to the completion of an individual plan approval or operating permit application, a completed Compliance Review Form, and Municipal Notification, as well as the payment of appropriate fees according to the Fee Schedule, must accompany the requested application. All plan approval applications must be submited with a completed General Information Form.
Request For Determination of Requirement for Plan Approval/Operating Permit (RFD)
Single Stationary Source Determinations for the Oil & Gas Industry As of June 9, 2018, the DEP’s air program rescinded the final guidance for case-by-case analyses for single source determinations at oil and gas facilities, adopting the EPA’s recommendation for single source determinations found at 81 FR 35622. See 48 Pa.B. 3490 for details.
Additional Resources
- Request for Determination of Requirement for Plan Approval/Operating Permit
Paper forms and instructions for both methods of submittal.
- RFD*Online Training Presentation
- RFD*Online Process Diagram
Learn more about the RFD*Online electronic submission process in a printer-friendly document.
- DEP GreenPort
- DEP Air Quality Contact Information