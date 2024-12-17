Apply for Pesticide Usage Permit

DEP's regulations at 25 Pa. Code 91.38 require persons using chemicals (herbicides, algicides or fish control chemicals) to control aquatic plants in surface waters or to manage fish populations to obtain a joint approval from DEP and PFBC prior to use

These regulations also require DEP approval prior to using copper sulfate to control algae in public water supply sources. Persons wishing to use herbicides, algicides or fish control chemicals in surface waters within Pennsylvania must submit a permit application to DEP for each body of water to be treated.

A copy of the application must be submitted to PFBC if free flowing waters (i.e., not lakes or ponds) will be treated or if surface waters will be treated to control fish populations. If there are planned changes during the permit term to the water bodies to be treated, to the amount of pesticides to be applied, or to the pesticides to be used, then a new application must be submitted to DEP and, when necessary, PFBC.

There is no threshold to trigger the need for a permit. Anyone proposing to use any amount of herbicides, algicides, or fish control chemicals in surface waters must apply for and obtain a permit.

Where to Submit

There is an application fee to apply for a joint DEP/PFBC pesticides permit, as identified in the permit application instructions.

DEP’s Mailing Address depends on the county where the treatment(s) will occur.

PFBC’s Mailing Address

PFBC

Division of Environmental Services

595 E. Rolling Ridge Drive

Bellefonte, PA 16823

(PFBC's Mailing Address is only for proposed pesticides use in free flowing waters or application of fish control chemicals)

Phone: 814.359.5147

Applicants may also use DEP’s Public Upload with Payment tool to submit applications.