    Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs

    Report a Licensed Drug and Alcohol Treatment Facility Change

    Drug and alcohol treatment facilities can report changes to the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) by completing the Facility Request Form.

    Report a change
    More about DDAP licensing

    Change of ownership

    Licensed drug and alcohol treatment facilities must notify DDAP of any ownership changes within 90 days of its occurrence by completing the Facility Request Form, including any directives or supporting documentation, as indicated in the form.

    90-day reporting requirements

    A licensed drug and alcohol treatment facilities must notify DDAP within 90 days of the following changes or events by completing the Facility Request Form,    including any required documents or instructions indicated in the form.

    • Change in activity/discontinuance of an activity
    • Change in ownership 
    • Name change
    • Relocation
    • Maximum occupancy change
    • Closure

    Email the completed Request for Licensing Application Packet Form to  ra-licensureapps@pa.gov to:

    • Add a new site to a licensed facility, or
    • Add an activity to a licensed facility.

    Failure to notify DDAP of these changes will result in automatic expiration of the facility's  license.

    Additional changes

    Report the following updates or changes by completing the Facility Request Form.

    • Activity Deletion
    • Adding Other Chemotherapy to the License
    • Change in Fax Number
    • Change in Phone Number
    • Change of Ownership
    • Emergency Contact Changes
    • Governing Body Address Change
    • Facility Name Change
    • Facility Director Change
    • Facility Director Email Address Change only
    • Governing Body Address Change only
    • Governing Body Director Change
    • Governing Body Name Change only
    • Governing Body Phone Number Change only
    • New Medical Director
    • New Project Director
    • Permanent Change in Operating Hours
    • Relinquishment
    • Relocation
    • Staff Qualifications Review
    • Temporary Facility Closure
    • Temporary Dosing Hours Change

    Contact

    If you have questions or concerns, call or email  the Bureau of Program Licensure's Division of Licensing Operations.

    Email

    ra-licensuredivision@pa.gov