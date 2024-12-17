Report a Licensed Drug and Alcohol Treatment Facility Change

Change of ownership
Licensed drug and alcohol treatment facilities must notify DDAP of any ownership changes within 90 days of its occurrence by completing the Facility Request Form, including any directives or supporting documentation, as indicated in the form.
90-day reporting requirements
A licensed drug and alcohol treatment facilities must notify DDAP within 90 days of the following changes or events by completing the Facility Request Form, including any required documents or instructions indicated in the form.
- Change in activity/discontinuance of an activity
- Name change
- Maximum occupancy change
- Closure
Email the completed Request for Licensing Application Packet Form to ra-licensureapps@pa.gov to:
- Add a new site to a licensed facility, or
- Add an activity to a licensed facility.
Failure to notify DDAP of these changes will result in automatic expiration of the facility's license.
Additional changes
Report the following updates or changes by completing the Facility Request Form.
- Activity Deletion
- Adding Other Chemotherapy to the License
- Change in Fax Number
- Change in Phone Number
- Emergency Contact Changes
- Governing Body Address Change
- Facility Name Change
- Facility Director Change
- Facility Director Email Address Change only
- Governing Body Address Change only
- Governing Body Director Change
- Governing Body Name Change only
- Governing Body Phone Number Change only
- New Medical Director
- New Project Director
- Permanent Change in Operating Hours
- Relinquishment
- Staff Qualifications Review
- Temporary Facility Closure
- Temporary Dosing Hours Change
Licensee Reporting and Requests
The following actions are applicable to licensed drug and alcohol treatment facilities.
Contact
If you have questions or concerns, call or email the Bureau of Program Licensure's Division of Licensing Operations.