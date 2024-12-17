Report a Licensed Drug and Alcohol Treatment Facility Change

A licensed drug and alcohol treatment facilities must notify DDAP within 90 days of the following changes or events by completing the Facility Request Form, including any required documents or instructions indicated in the form.

Change in activity/discontinuance of an activity

Change in ownership

Name change

Relocation

Maximum occupancy change

Closure

Email the completed Request for Licensing Application Packet Form to ra-licensureapps@pa.gov to:

Add a new site to a licensed facility, or

Add an activity to a licensed facility.

Failure to notify DDAP of these changes will result in automatic expiration of the facility's license.