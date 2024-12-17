Skip to main content

    Locate Problem Gambling Treatment Services

    If you or anyone you know is struggling with a compulsive or problem gambling issue, treatment is available.

    Gambling helpline
    Self-exclusion enrollment or removal

    Search by county to find a problem gambling treatment provider in your area. If your county does not currently have a problem gambling treatment provider, please call 1-800-GAMBLER to access a treatment provider that offers telehealth.

    RA-DA_GAMBLING@pa.gov