Locate Problem Gambling Treatment Services

Search by county to find a problem gambling treatment provider in your area. If your county does not currently have a problem gambling treatment provider, please call 1-800-GAMBLER to access a treatment provider that offers telehealth.
RA-DA_GAMBLING@pa.gov
-
Notification Date
-
-
-
Date Action Taken
-
-
-
Action Taken
-
-
Until
- Notification Date
-
-
- Date Action Taken
-
-
- Action Taken
-
-
Deadline:
Minimum Award:
Maximum Award:
Eligible applicants:
Show MoreShow Less
Additional Information
Certificate Action Details
- Other Names
-
-
- Date of Birth
-
-
- Last School of Employment
-
-
- Certificate Type
-
-
- Certification Area
-
-
- Grounds for Discipline
-
-