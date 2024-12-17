Apply to be a Problem Gambling Treatment Provider

To be eligible for the grant agreement you must be one of the following mental health or drug and alcohol providers:

Pennsylvania licensed physician specializing in mental health disorders, psychologist, social worker, marriage or family therapist, or professional counselor

Drug and alcohol counselor, project director, agency director, or clinical supervisor that is employed by a DDAP-licensed agency

Outpatient mental health counselor employed and practicing in an agency licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services

You also must have one of the following: