Apply to be a Problem Gambling Treatment Provider

Overview
It is imperative that Pennsylvania continues its efforts to expand treatment for individuals with a gambling disorder, and their families. DDAP offers a ten-year grant agreement opportunity to eligible treatment providers. The grant agreement offers treatment funding for uninsured and underinsured individuals throughout Pennsylvania.
Eligibility
To be eligible for the grant agreement you must be one of the following mental health or drug and alcohol providers:
- Pennsylvania licensed physician specializing in mental health disorders, psychologist, social worker, marriage or family therapist, or professional counselor
- Drug and alcohol counselor, project director, agency director, or clinical supervisor that is employed by a DDAP-licensed agency
- Outpatient mental health counselor employed and practicing in an agency licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services
You also must have one of the following:
- 30 hours of Level 1 gambling training
- Certificate of Competency in Problem Gambling issued by the Pennsylvania Certification Board (PCB)
- Certified Addictions Specialist (CAS) with a specialization in problem gambling
- Certification as an International Certified Gambling Counselor (ICGC Level 1 or II)
Application
DDAP will enter into a grant agreement with agencies and licensed private practice clinicians to provide outpatient gambling treatment services upon completion and approval of application. To be eligible for reimbursement from DDAP you must have a fully executed grant agreement.
The document checklist details the required documentation and forms for application, including:
- Copies of valid licenses
- Copies of valid certificates
- Copies of verification of employment
- Copies of training certifications/records
- Copies of Certificate of Insurance
- Completed application
FAQs
- Reimbursement at $100 per individual outpatient session and $50 per group outpatient session
- Timely reimbursement
- Funding for clients without the ability to pay for their treatment
- Referrals from 1-800-GAMBLER and DDAP’s Get Help Now website
- One-on-one DDAP support
Follow these steps to become a contracted DDAP gambling treatment provider.
- Be eligible to apply.
- Obtain SAP vendor number by calling 877-435-7363. Get number in 3-5 days.
- Apply by completing the Agency or Sole Proprietor Application found on DDAP's website.
- Wait for DDAP pre-approval email to be delivered within 1 week.
- Mail the Grant Agreement and your certificates of insurance to:
PA Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs
Attn: Treatment Division - Gambling Services
One Penn Center
2601 N. Third Street, 5th Floor
Harrisburg, PA 17110
- Wait for your executed Grant Agreement to arrive by email and mail (30-90 days).
- Start accepting clients.
Once you submit the application documents, it will take about a week to receive pre-approval by DDAP via email. You will then mail the Grant Agreement and your certificates of insurance to DDAP’s Treatment Division. Your executed Grant Agreement will then arrive by email and mail within 30 – 90 days, at which time, you can start accepting clients.
DDAP annually monitors gambling treatment provider grantees for compliance with the provisions in the Gambling Treatment Services Manual. The monitoring process includes onsite or virtual visits depending on the number of clients each provider served in the previous fiscal year.
Contact
Questions? Call or email the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs' Compulsive and Problem Gambling Section.