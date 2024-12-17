Apply for Drug and Alcohol Program Funding

DDAP is accepting applications from community-based organizations, community action agencies, or public health programs that focus on assisting individuals in accessing recovery housing. These organizations should understand the intersection between individuals with OUD and any co-occurring SUD or mental health condition and housing instability.

These organizations will lead initiatives to link individuals with OUD and any co-occurring SUD or mental health condition to DDAP-licensed recovery houses. The organizations will also be responsible to ensure these individuals have access to case management and peer support services while residing in DDAP licensed recovery houses and provide financial assistance for those who are not able to pay the full cost of recovery housing.