Apply for Drug and Alcohol Program Funding

24-08 | Recovery Housing for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD)
Applications are due by Friday, January 10, 2025, at 12 pm EST.
DDAP is accepting applications from community-based organizations, community action agencies, or public health programs that focus on assisting individuals in accessing recovery housing. These organizations should understand the intersection between individuals with OUD and any co-occurring SUD or mental health condition and housing instability.
These organizations will lead initiatives to link individuals with OUD and any co-occurring SUD or mental health condition to DDAP-licensed recovery houses. The organizations will also be responsible to ensure these individuals have access to case management and peer support services while residing in DDAP licensed recovery houses and provide financial assistance for those who are not able to pay the full cost of recovery housing.
Applicants must be community-based organizations, community action agencies, or public health programs that focus on assisting individuals in accessing recovery housing.
This GIFA is not soliciting applications to implement new recovery housing.
Applicants should understand the intersection between individuals with OUD and any co-occurring substance use disorder (SUD) or mental health condition and housing instability.
Single County Authorities (SCAs) are not eligible to apply under this funding announcement.
Applications shall be submitted via email to RA-DAGrantsMgmt@pa.gov through Friday, January 10, 2025, by 12:00 pm, EST.
Questions shall be submitted via email to RA-DAGrantsMgmt@pa.gov through Friday, December 27, 2024 by 12:00 pm EST.
Questions and answers will be posted here on Friday, January 3, 2025 by 12:00 pm EST.
24-07 | Harm Reduction Services
Applications are due by Friday, December 20, 2024, at 12 pm EST.
DDAP is accepting applications from community-based organizations that focus on harm reduction strategies and services. These organizations will expand or enhance their harm reduction services for individuals who use opioids and other drugs.
Such services include:
- providing outreach in locations with incidences of high overdoses
- peer-to-peer support to vulnerable populations impacted by overdose
- linkages to treatment, recovery, basic needs, and harm reduction services
Applicants must be community-based organizations that focus on harm reduction strategies and services, including but not limited to overdose prevention and overdose prevention centers. These organizations should have expertise in harm reduction interventions related to opioid use disorder (OUD) and other drug using populations.
Single County Authorities (SCAs) are not eligible to apply under this funding announcement.
Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP)-licensed treatment providers are not eligible to apply under this funding announcement.
Applications shall be submitted via email to RA-DAGrantsMgmt@pa.gov through Friday, December 20, 2024, by 12:00 pm, EST.
Questions shall be submitted via email to RA-DAGrantsMgmt@pa.gov through Friday, December 6, 2024, by 12:00 pm EST.
Questions and answers will be posted here on Friday, December 13, 2024, by 12:00 pm EST.
