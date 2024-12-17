Apply for a License to Operate a Drug and Alcohol Treatment Facility

Persons, partnerships, corporations, and othe​​r legal entities that provide drug and alcohol services are required to be licensed as a drug and alcohol facility.

Treatment settings requiring a license include, but are not limited to:

Inpatient

Outpatient

Partial-hospitalization

Residential (Halfway House)

Narcotic Treatment Programs

For a full listing of activities, or levels or care, for which licensure is required, see the Request for Licensing Application Packet Form.

Once licensure is obtained, a certificate of licensure or certificate of compliance is issued to the owner for a specific location and for specific drug and alcohol activities. A facility may be licensed for more than one activity.