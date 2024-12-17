Apply for a License to Operate a Drug and Alcohol Treatment Facility

Requirements
Persons, partnerships, corporations, and other legal entities that provide drug and alcohol services are required to be licensed as a drug and alcohol facility.
Treatment settings requiring a license include, but are not limited to:
- Inpatient
- Outpatient
- Partial-hospitalization
- Residential (Halfway House)
- Narcotic Treatment Programs
For a full listing of activities, or levels or care, for which licensure is required, see the Request for Licensing Application Packet Form.
Once licensure is obtained, a certificate of licensure or certificate of compliance is issued to the owner for a specific location and for specific drug and alcohol activities. A facility may be licensed for more than one activity.
Application Process
1. Fill out the Request for Licensing Application Packet Form to:
- Apply for an initial drug and alcohol treatment facility license
- Add a new site to a licensed facility, or
- Add an activity to a licensed facility.
Select all the proposed drug and alcohol activities to be provided by the facility.
2. Email the completed form to ra-licensureapps@pa.gov.
3. Upon receipt of the form, DDAP will contact you to share next steps including any applicable administrative forms, application form and application checklist to proceed with your application .
Licensee Reporting and Requests
The following actions are applicable to licensed drug and alcohol treatment facilities.
License Renewals
Licenses are renewed on an annual basis. Facilities receive notification of upcoming on-site inspections electronically.
Add ra-saispsaalerts@pa.gov to your list of “Safe Senders” to ensure these important emails are not redirected to a junk/spam folder.
Contact
If you have questions or concerns, email the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs' Division of Licensing Operations.