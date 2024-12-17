Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs

    Apply for a License to Operate a Drug and Alcohol Treatment Facility

    Any facility that provides drug and alcohol treatment services is required to obtain a license through the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) to open and operate. 

    Request an application

    Requirements

    Persons, partnerships, corporations, and othe​​r legal entities that provide drug and alcohol services are required to be licensed as a drug and alcohol facility. 

    Treatment settings requiring a license include, but are not limited to:

    • Inpatient
    • Outpatient
    • Partial-hospitalization
    • Residential (Halfway House)
    • Narcotic Treatment Programs

    For a full listing of activities, or levels or care, for which licensure is required, see the Request for Licensing Application Packet Form.

    Once licensure is obtained, a certificate of licensure or certificate of compliance is issued to the owner for a specific location and for specific drug and alcohol activities.  A facility may be licensed for more than one activity.

    Application Process

    1. Fill out the Request for Licensing Application Packet Form to:

    • Apply for an initial drug and alcohol treatment facility license
    • Add a new site to a licensed facility, or
    • Add an activity to a licensed facility.

    Select all the proposed drug and alcohol activities to be provided by the facility.

    2. Email the completed form to  ra-licensureapps@pa.gov.

    3. Upon receipt of the form, DDAP will contact you to share next steps including any applicable administrative forms, application form and application checklist to proceed with your application .

    Licensee Reporting and Requests

    The following actions are applicable to licensed drug and alcohol treatment facilities.

    License Renewals

    Licenses are renewed on an annual basis. Facilities receive notification of upcoming on-site inspections electronically. 

    Add  ra-saispsaalerts@pa.gov  to your list of “Safe Senders” to ensure these important emails are not redirected to a junk/spam folder.

    Contact

    If you have questions or concerns, email  the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs' Division of Licensing Operations.

    Email

    ra-licensuredivision@pa.gov