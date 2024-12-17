The Exploration and Development Well Information Network (EDWIN) is a database managed by the Pennsylvania Geological Survey that tracks more than 180,000 oil and gas wells. It includes scanned documents and digital data, which you can view online.

You can look up this information in different ways, including visiting the office of the Bureau of Geological Survey in Pittsburgh or Harrisburg at no cost, or requesting it for a nominal charge. For easier access anytime, you can subscribe to EDWIN for a yearly fee. You will first have to create a Keystone Login account.