Schedule a Time to Visit the Pennsylvania Geologic Survey Library

The Pennsylvania Geological Survey has collections of aerial photographs from 1946 to 1999 that you can view or borrow in the library. Here’s a summary:

1. Agricultural and Stabilization Conservation Series (ASCS): Photos from 1946 to 1981. Black and white, mostly at a scale of 1:20,000. Covers almost all of Pennsylvania except Philadelphia.

2. United States Geological Survey (USGS): Mostly from the late 1960s and 1970s. Black and white, mostly between scales of 1:20,000 and 1:40,000. Covers all of Pennsylvania.

3. National High-Altitude Photography (NHAP): Started in 1980. High altitude, mostly black and white, at a scale of 1:80,000. Some color-infrared photos are available. Covers all of Pennsylvania.

4. National Aerial Photography Program (NAPP):

First phase started in 1987, second in 1992, and third in 1999.

First-phase photos are black and white with some color infrared.

Photos from the 1990s are black and white.

All are at a scale of 1:40,000.

The third phase covers only eastern and parts of central Pennsylvania.

You can also find some of these photos online: