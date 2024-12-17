Request Help Converting Your Lawn to Habitat

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Lawn to Habitat Program is available statewide and aims to support those who wish to convert excess acres of lawn to wood or meadow.

The department can provide technical assistance and resources, support partnership development and projects, and fund eligible plantings.

Many conservation partners are involved in these efforts, including non-profit organizations, local governments, and private landscape professionals; and there may be local assistance available.

Learn more about how you can get involved:

Lawn owners:

Anyone with a lawn can plant woods or meadows, but you may need help choosing species, figuring out the steps involved, or talking with your neighbors.

Use the Contact Form to reach the department’s Lawn to Habitat Program staff to request more information about the types of assistance DCNR can provide. Keep mowing your property until you’re ready to begin site preparation.

Landscape professionals:

The department has limited opportunities to direct contract with pre-qualified vendors to plant acres of lawn to habitat projects.

Learn more about the department’s Ecological Restoration Services Contract on the Department of General Services ITQ Documents and Information webpage.

All Commonwealth contracts are awarded through a competitive bidding process.

Conservation professionals:

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Community and Watershed Forestry grants opportunity is available to non-profits, local governments, and academic institutions looking to implement lawn conversion projects and build local lawn to habitat programs.

The department also can help conservation organizations by providing technical resources, networking and training opportunities, and program development guidance.