Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

    Register for a Professional Development Project Wild Workshop

    If you’re a teacher or educator, you can attend professional development trainings.

    Find a Workshop
    Explore Wildlife Education in State Parks

    Project WILD

    Project WILD seeks to provide wildlife-based conservation and environmental education lessons that foster responsible actions toward wildlife. All materials are designed for teachers, non-formal educators, college professors, youth group educators, and more. The guides are backed by sound educational practices and theory. Project WILD is one of the most widely used environmental education curriculum among K-12 educators. Nationally, Project WILD is managed by the Association of Fish & Wildlife Agencies (AFWA).

    Workshops

    Educators can find upcoming professional development trainings offered by the Bureau of State Parks at the Calendar of Events - Educator Workshops. If one of the family of Project WILD educator workshop is not scheduled near you, with enough notice, one could be coordinated and facilitated at your local state park, school, or nature center (minimum 10 or more workshop participants).

    Most Project WILD curricula can only be obtained by attending an educator workshop.

    Professional Development

    Pennsylvania State Parks offer a variety of professional development opportunities for:

    • Classroom Teachers (pre-Kindergarden to college level)
    • Pre-service Teachers
    • Non-formal Environmental Educators

    Workshops can be:

    • Hosted at state park sites
    • Scheduled for a school or district
    • Virtual
    • Hybrid (in-person and virtual)

    All curricula address the Pennsylvania Department of Education standards, including Pennsylvania's Science, Technology and Engineering, Environmental Literacy, and Sustainability (STEELS) standards.

    For Pennsylvania-certified educators, Act 48 hours are offered for all curricula listed.

    The Project WILD Family of Curricula

    Project WILD: A Kindergarden-12 Curriculum and Activity Guide for Educators

    The Project WILD Guide is a wildlife-focused, award-winning interdisciplinary conservation and environmental education curriculum containing 81 activities. The goal of Project WILD educator trainings is to develop awareness, knowledge, skills, and commitment resulting in informed decisions, responsible behavior, and constructive actions concerning wildlife and the environment.

    Learn more

    Growing Up WILD: Exploring Nature with Young Children

    Growing Up WILD is a multi-award-winning early childhood curriculum that builds on children’s sense of wonder about nature and invites them to explore wildlife and the world around them through scientific inquiry, art projects, music and movement, reading and math connections, and more. The guide contains 27 field-tested, hands-on, nature-based, ready-made thematic units for ages 3 to 7. The guide is now also available in Spanish, and it is correlated to the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) Standards and the Head Start Domains.

    Learn more

    Aquatic Project WILD Kindergarden-12 Curriculum and Activity Guide

    Aquatic WILD utilizes the successful Kindergarten-12 format of the Project WILD Guide with 55 activities that emphasize aquatic wildlife and aquatic ecology.

    Learn more

    Flying WILD - Birds Across the Curriculum: An Activity Module for Grade 5-8 Educators

    Eight hands-on activities that focus on birds.

    Learn more

    Climate and Wildlife: An Activity Module for Grade 6-12 Educators

    Eight climate-focused WILD activities.

    Learn more

    Other Curricula

    • Pennsylvania Biodiversity Guide for Grades 6-10 – 12 Pennsylvania-specific, biodiversity-focused activities and an extensive, well-researched background section. The guide was developed by the Pennsylvania Game Commission and the Pennsylvania Biological Survey and is based on the World Wildlife Fund’s “Windows on the WILD: Biodiversity Basics” Curriculum.
    • Project WILD Science and Civics: Sustaining Wildlife Curriculum Guide for Grades 9-12 - It combines habitat exploration with civics to encourage students to take action to help wildlife in their communities.
    • Proyecto WILD Guide - Spanish edition of Project WILD; 34 translated WILD Activities

    Learn more about the Project WILD family of curricula and online resources at the Project WILD website.

    Contact us

    For questions about Project WILD, please contact the PA Project WILD Coordinator.

    Email the Project WILD Coordinator

    Sign up for the Pennsylvania State Parks Monthly Educator Emails

    Be the first to know about new workshops for teachers in Pennsylvania State Parks and learn about nature lessons, grants, webinars, and other educational resources.

    Sign Up Now
    Project WILD Facilitators