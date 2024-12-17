Register for a Professional Development Project Wild Workshop

Project WILD

Project WILD seeks to provide wildlife-based conservation and environmental education lessons that foster responsible actions toward wildlife. All materials are designed for teachers, non-formal educators, college professors, youth group educators, and more. The guides are backed by sound educational practices and theory. Project WILD is one of the most widely used environmental education curriculum among K-12 educators. Nationally, Project WILD is managed by the Association of Fish & Wildlife Agencies (AFWA).

Workshops

Educators can find upcoming professional development trainings offered by the Bureau of State Parks at the Calendar of Events - Educator Workshops. If one of the family of Project WILD educator workshop is not scheduled near you, with enough notice, one could be coordinated and facilitated at your local state park, school, or nature center (minimum 10 or more workshop participants).

Most Project WILD curricula can only be obtained by attending an educator workshop.