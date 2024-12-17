Register for a Professional Development Project WET Educator Workshop

Project WET

Project WET - Water Education Today provides hands-on, science-based, water education lessons to formal and non-formal educators around the world. These resources encourage responsible environmental stewardship and promote meaningful action to address environmental challenges, climate change, social justice, and sustainability.

DCNR is a host institution for national Project WET, which enables the Bureau of State Parks to offer professional development opportunities for educators, utilizing the award-winning national Project WET curricula, including:



Project WET Curriculum and Activity Guide 2.0 for grades K-12

Healthy Water/Healthy People Water Quality Educators Guide for grades 6-12

Wonders of Wetlands Educators Guide for grades K-12

Clean and Conserve Educators Activity Guide for all ages

Getting Little Feet WET for ages 2-7

Learn more about Project WET, their publications, and online resources at the Project WET website.