Register for a Professional Development Project WET Educator Workshop

Project WET - Water Education Today provides hands-on, science-based, water education lessons to formal and non-formal educators around the world. These resources encourage responsible environmental stewardship and promote meaningful action to address environmental challenges, climate change, social justice, and sustainability.
DCNR is a host institution for national Project WET, which enables the Bureau of State Parks to offer professional development opportunities for educators, utilizing the award-winning national Project WET curricula, including:
- Project WET Curriculum and Activity Guide 2.0 for grades K-12
- Healthy Water/Healthy People Water Quality Educators Guide for grades 6-12
- Wonders of Wetlands Educators Guide for grades K-12
- Clean and Conserve Educators Activity Guide for all ages
- Getting Little Feet WET for ages 2-7
Learn more about Project WET, their publications, and online resources at the Project WET website.
Professional Development
Pennsylvania State Parks offer a variety of professional development opportunities for:
- Classroom Teachers (pre-K to college level)
- Pre-service Teachers
- Non-formal Environmental Educators
Workshops can be:
- Hosted at state park sites
- Scheduled for a school or district
- Virtual
- Hybrid (in-person and virtual)
All curricula address the PA Department of Education standards, including Pennsylvania's Science, Technology & Engineering, Environmental Literacy, and Sustainability (STEELS) standards.
For Pennsylvania-certified educators, Act 48 hours are offered for all curricula listed.
Workshops
Most Project WET curricula can only be obtained by attending an educator workshop. Educators can find upcoming professional development trainings offered by the Bureau of State Parks at the Calendar of Events - Educator Workshops. If a Project WET educator workshop is not scheduled near you, with enough notice, one could be coordinated and facilitated at your local state park, school, or nature center (minimum 10 or more workshop participants).
