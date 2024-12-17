Register for a Professional Development Pennsylvania Land Choices Workshop

Pennsylvania Land Choices

Pennsylvania Land Choices is an award-winning educational curriculum developed by the Bureau of State Parks as a tool for teachers to educate students about land use, land conservation, and sustainable communities.

Designed for educators working with students in grades 6 – 12, this interdisciplinary curriculum provides multi-modal, hands-on activities that support current state academic standards.



Teachers can use the lessons in Pennsylvania Land Choices to help students discover the changes in Pennsylvania’s communities and the important role of each citizen in making choices that will benefit future generations in the Commonwealth.

Key features of the Pennsylvania Land Choices curriculum include:

