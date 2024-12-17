Register for a Project Learning Tree Workshop in Pennsylvania

Overview
Project Learning Tree® (PLT) is an award-winning, environmental education program committed to advancing forest literacy and green career pathways, using trees and forests as windows on the world.
PLT is delivered in all 50 states and several countries through a large and diverse network of partners. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is the state sponsor of Project Learning Tree in Pennsylvania.
Additional Resources
Connect with Project Learning Tree
How to Register for a Project Learning Tree Workshop
Check the DCNR Calendar of Events to find and register for a Pennsylvania Project Learning Tree workshop near you.
If you don’t find a training workshop near you, you can host one, with a minimum of eight participants, or you can register for an online training.
Project Learning Tree currently offers several online courses to prepare formal and nonformal educators to integrate PLT materials into their instruction.
These online workshops are self-paced and are composed of several 20-30 minute learning experiences, called "modules". Each module has been designed using best practices in online learning and teacher professional development.
Information for Educators
Pennsylvania Project Learning Tree trains educators through workshops across the state.
Trained Project Learning Tree facilitators conduct workshops for educators in Pennsylvania.
These workshops give educators Project Learning Tree activities and materials. They also provide practical, hands-on training.
Act 48 hours are offered for in-person workshops.
Project Learning Tree resources are available for educators that have taken a Pennsylvania Project Learning Tree training workshop.
These materials engage learners in hands-on, interdisciplinary lessons across three age groups.
Grant Opportunities
After educators participate in a Pennsylvania Project Learning Tree training workshop, they have the opportunity to apply for GreenWorks! grants.
Project Learning Tree offers GreenWorks! grants up to $1,000 to schools and youth organizations for environmental service-learning projects that link classroom learning to the real world.
Students implement an action project they help design to green their school or to improve an aspect of their neighborhood’s environment.
Information for Families
Project Learning Tree offers family activities suitable for children ages 3 - 15 that help connect them to the outdoors and nature.
Families can download each activity or purchase the printed guide for families that contains a collection of more than 30 fun activities.
Contact us
For more information, please contact state coordinator, Colleen Campion, with the Bureau of Forestry.
If you are a Project Learning Tree facilitator with DCNR’s Bureau of State Parks, please send your correspondence to Christine Ticehurst.