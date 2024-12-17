Register for a Project Learning Tree Workshop in Pennsylvania

Check the DCNR Calendar of Events to find and register for a Pennsylvania Project Learning Tree workshop near you.

If you don’t find a training workshop near you, you can host one, with a minimum of eight participants, or you can register for an online training.

Project Learning Tree currently offers several online courses to prepare formal and nonformal educators to integrate PLT materials into their instruction.

These online workshops are self-paced and are composed of several 20-30 minute learning experiences, called "modules". Each module has been designed using best practices in online learning and teacher professional development.