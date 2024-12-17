Register for a Professional Development Pennsylvania Songbirds Workshop

Pennsylvania Songbirds

Pennsylvania Songbirds is an activity guide for Kindergarten through 8th grade practicing and pre-service teachers, school administrators, college professors, and non-formal educators who would like to engage children in science and our environment through the wonderful world of birds.

Using birds as a lens to explore science and ecology concepts and investigate environmental issues, the curriculum covers topics such as climate change, land-use and planning, real-time monitoring and research, service learning, and stewardship. It was designed to link science and the environment with other subject areas such as English, language arts, art, and math; all with the common goal of helping students gain the skills and knowledge needed to make decisions, problem-solve, and address integrated issues in this ever-changing world.

Workshops

Interested in learning more about Pennsylvania Songbirds? The Pennsylvania Songbirds curriculum can only be obtained by attending an educator workshop. Educators can find upcoming professional development trainings on the Calendar of Events – Educator Workshops. If a Pennsylvania Songbirds training is not scheduled near you, with enough notice, one could be coordinated and facilitated at your local state park, school, or nature center (minimum 10 or more workshop participants).