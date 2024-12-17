Bid on State Park and Forest Construction Contracts

Overview
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Bureau of Facility Design and Construction designs and manages construction projects in state parks and forests. Its engineers and architects do this work. They work on various infrastructure, including:
- Bridges and roads
- Water and sewage systems
- Swimming pools
- Campgrounds and cabins
- Dams
- Marinas
- Trails
- Visitor centers and offices
Bids for constructing and rehabilitating these facilities are sought year-round.
Additional resources:
- General Conditions for Construction 2022 Edition - Updated January 1, 2024 (PDF)
- General Conditions for Small Construction Projects 2022 Edition - Updated January 1, 2024 (PDF)
- General Conditions for Construction 2022 Edition -- Applicable to ITBs Issued February 1, 2023 (PDF)
- Sample Schedule of Work (PDF)
- Bureau of Facility Design and Construction Web Page
- Bureau of Facility Design and Construction Newsletter (PDF)
Professional Services Forms
- Appendix A -- Proposal Cover Sheet (DOC)
- Appendix B -- Professional Selection Application (DOC)
- Basic Invoice -- Combined (DOC)
- Basic Service Invoice (DOC)
- Basic Service Invoice -- Time and Expenses (DOC)
- Consultant Work Order Proposal (DOC)
- Fixed Percentage Invoice (DOC)
- Fixed Percentage Work Order Proposal (DOC)
- Fixed Percentage Work Order Proposal Supplement (DOC)
- Reimbursable Expenses (DOC)
- Sub Consultant Task Description Back Up (DOC)
- Sub Consultant Work Order Proposal (DOC)
- Sub Consultant Work Order Proposal Supplement (DOC)
- Task Description Back Up (DOC)
- Work Order Proposal Supplement (DOC)
How to bid on construction contracts
Construction contractors interested in performing construction contracts with DCNR must first complete an online registration to request bid documents related to a specific project.
When a registered user requests a bid package, a download link will be emailed to that user, and links to any package updates will be emailed as soon as they are loaded to our website.
Bid documents also may be examined at DCNR during the office hours of 8:00 A.M. to 4:30 P.M., or at appropriate park/forestry offices or regional engineering offices.
Department of Conservation and Natural Resources
Division of Field Engineering
Rachel Carson State Office Building
400 Market Street, 8th floor, Harrisburg, PA 17101
How the bidding and construction process works
Learn more about how the bidding and construction process works.
Most DCNR projects are available for bidding as Invitation for Bid projects which are posted to the DCNR website (usually on Mondays and Wednesdays), and typically are advertised for approximately 30 days.
Bids are publically opened, and after appropriate review, are awarded to the lowest responsive, responsible bidder.
The award process and timeline is detailed in the General Conditions for Construction document (PDF).
Prevailing minimum wage requirements are applicable to many of the contracts and are included in the contract specifications, when required.
A weekly Payroll Certification for Public Works Projects form (PDF) must be completed and submitted to the regional engineer for awarded contracts.
Any questions concerning the prevailing minimum wage should be addressed to the office or person listed at the top of the first page of the actual wage rates.
DCNR adheres to the policies and procedures as established by the Pennsylvania Department of General Services with respect to small diverse business requirements and their participation in construction project; therefore, requiring adherence to the Department of General Services self-certified Small Diverse Business program for DCNR contracts.
Certifications from other state or federal agencies are not applicable.
Depending on the dollar value of the project (based on the DCNR’s estimate of cost), contracts require either a minimum participation level for small diverse businesses or that the bidder/prime contractor be a Department of General Services self-certified small diverse business at the time of the bid.
DCNR uses the request for proposal process to procure various professional design services to augment in-house staff in the design, construction, evaluation, and inspection of park and forest infrastructure.
The Requests for Proposals process is a qualifications-based selection process. The selection criteria is detailed in the Requests for Proposals solicitation advertisement which is posted on the DCNR website, and, like construction contracts, contains small diverse business participation requirements.
The Requests for Proposals solicitation is typically not project specific. It is a request for a specific type of professional service or services.
Examples of Requests for Proposals solicitations include:
- Architectural design
- Civil/structural design
- Landscape design
- Environmental design
- Surveying
- Bridge inspection
- Construction inspection
- Exhibit and interpretive planning and design
The resulting professional services agreement(s) with the selected firm(s) is an open-end, requirements contract in which work is assigned on an as-assigned basis. These agreements can have terms up to five years.
Requests for Proposals solicitations for professional services are advertised periodically based on program needs.
Contact us
For all technical and administrative questions, contact the Bureau of Facility Design & Construction’s Administrative Services Section at 717-787-5055.