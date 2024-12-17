Bid on State Park and Forest Construction Contracts

Construction contractors interested in performing construction contracts with DCNR must first complete an online registration to request bid documents related to a specific project.



When a registered user requests a bid package, a download link will be emailed to that user, and links to any package updates will be emailed as soon as they are loaded to our website.



Bid documents also may be examined at DCNR during the office hours of 8:00 A.M. to 4:30 P.M., or at appropriate park/forestry offices or regional engineering offices.

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

Division of Field Engineering

Rachel Carson State Office Building

400 Market Street, 8th floor, Harrisburg, PA 17101