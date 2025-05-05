Apply to Serve on the Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee

Overview
The Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee is charged with helping with the development of a statewide land and water trail network.
It's work is based on recommendations from:
- Pennsylvania Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (PDF)
- Pennsylvania Land and Water Trail Network Strategic Plan (PDF)
Members serve a three-year voluntary term.
Committee Member Expectations
- Attend scheduled committee meetings, generally four each year
- Actively participate in at least one subcommittee
- Annually review and submit comments on the C2P2 trail grant applications (motorized representatives also review fall round of ATV/Snowmobile applications)
- Annually vote on the PA Trail of the Year
- Attend trail events, conferences and activities when available, including the Eastern Trails Summit and Statewide Greenways & Trails Summit (alternating years)
- Support or attend events/activities during Trails Month (September), when possible
Contact Us
For more information, contact a DCNR Bureau of Recreation and Conservation regional advisor (PDF).