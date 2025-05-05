Skip to main content

    Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

    Apply to Serve on the Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee

    The Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee is a group of 20 people who advise the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources about the use of state and federal trail funding.

    The committee is currently accepting applications.
    Learn more about the Trails Advisory Committee

    Overview

    The Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee is charged with helping with the development of a statewide land and water trail network.

    It's work is based on recommendations from: 

    Members serve a three-year voluntary term.

    How to Apply

    Members will serve a three-year term starting January 1, 2026. Letters of interest and resumes are due by October 31 and must be submitted via email to RA-explorepatrails@pa.gov.

    Committee Member Expectations

    • Attend scheduled committee meetings, generally four each year 
    • Actively participate in at least one subcommittee
    • Annually review and submit comments on the C2P2 trail grant applications (motorized representatives also review fall round of ATV/Snowmobile applications)
    • Annually vote on the PA Trail of the Year
    • Attend trail events, conferences and activities when available, including the Eastern Trails Summit and Statewide Greenways & Trails Summit (alternating years)
    • Support or attend events/activities during Trails Month (September), when possible 

    Contact Us

    For more information, contact RA-explorepatrails@pa.gov.