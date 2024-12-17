Apply to Serve on the NextGen Advisory Council

Overview
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) has a NextGen Advisory Council. It aims to include young voices in its work.
The council gathers insights from younger Pennsylvanians. This helps the department offer better recreational options and maintain communication with future environmental leaders.
Council goals include:
Boosting youth engagement in environmental issues.
Offering varied viewpoints to the department.
Creating networking and learning opportunities for members.
The council's feedback shapes policies, plans, programs, and facilities.
Projects they've influenced include:
Improving the public guide for conservation grants.
Advising on the Bureau of Forestry’s plan.
Defining and exemplifying efforts in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging.
Join the NextGen Advisory Council
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources accepts applications at certain times of year for the NextGen Advisory Council.
The council typically has 20 young, diverse members from across Pennsylvania.
Benefits include:
Learning about careers in conservation and related fields.
Accessing outdoor activities in parks, forests, and trails.
Collaborating with department staff and leaders.
Gaining leadership experience and making a difference.
Developing skills in writing, presenting, policy making, and networking.
Ensuring equitable access to resources for the community.
Meeting others who share a passion for inclusion in conservation.
No prior experience in conservation or government is needed. A desire to contribute and work towards inclusive conservation and recreation is key.
Who can join?
Priority is given to applicants aged 35 and under, including high school students.
Expectations include:
Attending quarterly meetings on the third Tuesday of January, April, July, and October. These meetings are virtual, featuring talks from department staff and discussions on projects.
Joining optional evening meetings for committees and special projects.
Committing to an initial three-year term, with the option to extend.
Contact us
If you have questions about the council or how to apply, please contact the department.