Apply to Serve on the NextGen Advisory Council

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) has a NextGen Advisory Council. It aims to include young voices in its work.

The council gathers insights from younger Pennsylvanians. This helps the department offer better recreational options and maintain communication with future environmental leaders.

Council goals include:

Boosting youth engagement in environmental issues.

Offering varied viewpoints to the department.

Creating networking and learning opportunities for members.

The council's feedback shapes policies, plans, programs, and facilities.

Projects they've influenced include: