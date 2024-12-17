Apply for State Park and Forest Boating-Related Permits

All motorboats must display a current boat registration from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. All non-powered boats launched in state parks or forests must display one of the following:



Boat registration

Launching permit from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

Launching permit or mooring permit from Pennsylvania State Parks -- available at most state park offices

Boaters must abide by both the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s boating regulations and the regulations of the state park or forest district in which you are boating.

All boaters on Pennsylvania waters from November 1 through April 30 must wear a life jacket -- it’s the law! Each person in the boat must have a wearable, USCG-approved life jacket! It is highly advisable to wear life jackets at all times, especially in dangerous conditions.

Children 12 years of age and younger are required to wear a life jacket on any boat 20 feet or less in length.