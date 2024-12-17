Apply for State Park and Forest Boating-Related Permits

Overview
Pennsylvania is blessed with an abundance of lakes and ponds, many of which are located within state parks and forests, that provide numerous opportunities for recreational boaters with non-powered boats and motorboats.
Learn more on the “Where to Boat State Parks Map” webpage about:
- Sailing
- Motor size
- Lake acreage
- Launch facilities
- Boat mooring
- Boat rental
- Marinas
Additional resources:
Boating in Pennsylvania State Parks and Forests
All motorboats must display a current boat registration from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. All non-powered boats launched in state parks or forests must display one of the following:
- Boat registration
- Launching permit from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission
- Launching permit or mooring permit from Pennsylvania State Parks -- available at most state park offices
Boaters must abide by both the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s boating regulations and the regulations of the state park or forest district in which you are boating.
All boaters on Pennsylvania waters from November 1 through April 30 must wear a life jacket -- it’s the law! Each person in the boat must have a wearable, USCG-approved life jacket! It is highly advisable to wear life jackets at all times, especially in dangerous conditions.
Children 12 years of age and younger are required to wear a life jacket on any boat 20 feet or less in length.
Boating in Pennsylvania State Parks
Whether you like to quietly row on a small lake or jet around with the wind streaming through your hair, there is a lake for you in a Pennsylvania state park. If you don’t have a boat, many state parks rent boats for you to enjoy.
Some state parks have shoreline mooring, marinas, and/or dry land mooring areas. For all areas, contact the individual park directly. They will know the space's availability, cost, and how to secure it.
Shoreline Mooring
The shoreline mooring season is from April 1 to October 31.
Marinas
Nine state parks with access to large bodies of water have marinas. Marina space availability depends on the size of your boat. The size of your boat determines the cost.
Dry Land Mooring
Some parks operate dry land mooring areas for an annual fee. Assign space and keep the boat on its trailer. The season for this is from April 15 to October 31. Contact the individual park for availability.
All state parks that have lakes that permit boating can accommodate sailboats. For a list of lakes that permit boats explore “Where to Boat.” Due to the mountainous nature of the state, certain lakes are better for sailing than others. The parks marked with a sailboat symbol have the best sailing opportunities.
Inflatable boats on Pennsylvania state park lakes must be at least seven feet long. To make them, you must also use high-quality, durable material. There are special regulations for inflatables used in whitewater boating. They are on the whitewater boating page.
For the true, diehard outdoor enthusiast, nothing beats iceboating in winter. Nineteen state parks currently allow ice boating opportunities, weather permitting.
Look for ice in the state park's winter activities report. It's online from December until spring thaw. Ice thickness is not monitored. For your safety, make sure ice is at least 6 inches thick and carry safety equipment.
Ice Boating Safety Tips
Follow these safety tips while you are ice boating:
- Test the ice thickness with an auger before boating. Six inches of solid ice is the least recommended thickness for boating.
- Spread out -- crowds can put too much weight onto one area.
- Be aware of changes in ice thickness on a body of water. The perimeter ice is weaker due to shifting, expansion, and sunlight from the bottom.
- Avoid areas with protruding logs, brush, and docks. They absorb heat and weaken the ice.
- Avoid areas with many or intersecting cracks and standing water over ice.
- Be extra cautious on rivers and streams. Ice can appear thicker than it is. Moving water erodes it from below.
- Venturing out on ice alone is not advisable -- take a friend along for fun and for safety.
- Wear a PFD (life jacket).
- Always carry safety equipment and know how to use it.
- Consult forecasts, then make informed travel arrangements. A few days above freezing will weaken the ice.
Boating in Pennsylvania State Forests
Boating usually occurs on lakes and ponds in state forests. Some larger rivers on state forest land also are good for boating.
Pennsylvania's state forests have several lakes and ponds over five acres for boating. They also have many smaller ponds. Most boating opportunities are within the following state forests.
There are 13 lakes and ponds within the Delaware State Forest. You can find boat launches at:
- White Deer Lake
- Peck’s Pond (two launches, also used by ice boats)
- Little Mud Pond
- Lake Minisink
All water in Delaware State Forest allows the use of electric motors. Except in these natural areas:
- Bruce Lake
- Egypt Meadows Lake
- Pine Lake
- Little Mud Pond Natural Area Pond
Electric motor and non-motorized boats can use two of the three reservoirs on the Roaring Creek tract in Weiser State Forest.
These are the 184-acre McWilliams’ and 31-acre Kline’s Reservoirs. Four portage boat launches are available at the Klines and McWilliams Reservoirs.
A limited number of mooring permits are available for seasonal storage of boats.
The department's Bureau of Forestry has management of all unwarranted, unpatented river islands in the state. These islands offer excellent recreational opportunities.
The bureau partners with several volunteer groups. They design, develop, and maintain trails on river islands throughout the Commonwealth. These volunteers also serve as trail stewards. They maintain the trails, check resource impacts, and track public use.
Many of these river island groups produce maps and brochures describing the trail, access sites, and river islands for day use and primitive camping.
Contact us
Bureau of State Parks
P.O. Box 8551
Harrisburg, PA 17105-8551
(717) 787-6640
Bureau of Forestry
P.O. Box 8552
Harrisburg, PA 17105-8552
(717) 787-2703
PaForester@pa.gov