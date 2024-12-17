Apply for Park Rehabilitation and Development Grants

Grants are available through the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) to assist communities with the rehabilitation and development of sustainable public parks, recreation and conservation areas, and facilities.

These projects can support both indoor and outdoor community recreation pursuits, such as:

Community swimming pool construction or redevelopment

Playground installation

Sports field installation

Eligible applicants for parks and recreation grants include:

Municipalities

Municipal agencies

Nonprofit organizations

Most of the available funding opportunities require a cash or non-cash matching contribution that is equal to 50 percent of the project cost.