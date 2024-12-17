Skip to main content

    Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

    Apply for Park Rehabilitation and Development Grants

    Grants are available for local recreation and park improvement projects through the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Community Conservation Partnerships Program.

    Apply for a DCNR grant opportunity

    Overview

    Grants are available through the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) to assist communities with the rehabilitation and development of sustainable public parks, recreation and conservation areas, and facilities.

    These projects can support both indoor and outdoor community recreation pursuits, such as:

    • Community swimming pool construction or redevelopment
    • Playground installation
    • Sports field installation 

    Eligible applicants for parks and recreation grants include:

    • Municipalities
    • Municipal agencies
    • Nonprofit organizations

    Most of the available funding opportunities require a cash or non-cash matching contribution that is equal to 50 percent of the project cost.

    Small Community Development Funding

    Commonwealth municipalities with a population of 5,000 or less are eligible to receive grant funds with a reduced match requirement under the Small Community Program.

    Grant funds must be used for rehabilitation and/or new development of basic outdoor recreation and park facilities that provide a high level of recreational value, such as playgrounds and pavilions with ADA accessibility. 

    Eligible municipalities may request a minimum of $50,000 and a maximum of $70,000 in grant funds:

    • $10,000 is earmarked for Professional Services only and requires no match
    • $20,000 is earmarked for Materials and/or Equipment only and requires no match
    • Grant funds over $30,000 may be used for Materials, Equipment, and/or Labor and require a $1 for $1 match

    Funding Sources

    Community Recreation and Conservation Program grants are funded by:

    • Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund
    • Environmental Stewardship Fund
    • Growing Greener Bond Fund
    • Federal Land and Water Conservation Fund

    Contact us

    For more information, please contact your DCNR Bureau of Recreation and Conservation regional advisor (PDF).