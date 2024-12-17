Apply for Park Rehabilitation and Development Grants

Overview
Grants are available through the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) to assist communities with the rehabilitation and development of sustainable public parks, recreation and conservation areas, and facilities.
These projects can support both indoor and outdoor community recreation pursuits, such as:
- Community swimming pool construction or redevelopment
- Playground installation
- Sports field installation
Eligible applicants for parks and recreation grants include:
- Municipalities
- Municipal agencies
- Nonprofit organizations
Most of the available funding opportunities require a cash or non-cash matching contribution that is equal to 50 percent of the project cost.
Policies
- Development Grant Administrative Instructions and Process Policy (PDF)
- Small Community Program Policy (PDF)
- Ownership and Control Policy (PDF)
- Development Eligible and Ineligible Project Activities/Costs Policy (PDF)
- Conservation Planning and PNDI Environmental Review Policy (PDF)
- Accessibility Policy (PDF)
Additional Information
Grant Management Documents
Small Community Development Funding
Commonwealth municipalities with a population of 5,000 or less are eligible to receive grant funds with a reduced match requirement under the Small Community Program.
Grant funds must be used for rehabilitation and/or new development of basic outdoor recreation and park facilities that provide a high level of recreational value, such as playgrounds and pavilions with ADA accessibility.
Eligible municipalities may request a minimum of $50,000 and a maximum of $70,000 in grant funds:
- $10,000 is earmarked for Professional Services only and requires no match
- $20,000 is earmarked for Materials and/or Equipment only and requires no match
- Grant funds over $30,000 may be used for Materials, Equipment, and/or Labor and require a $1 for $1 match
Funding Sources
Community Recreation and Conservation Program grants are funded by:
- Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund
- Environmental Stewardship Fund
- Growing Greener Bond Fund
- Federal Land and Water Conservation Fund
Contact us
For more information, please contact your DCNR Bureau of Recreation and Conservation regional advisor (PDF).