Apply for a Water Well Drillers License and Rig Permit

Water well drilling companies must get a license and permits to drill a well in Pennsylvania. The license year runs from June 1 to May 31.



This does not apply to farmers or homeowners who drill their own water wells on their own or leased land.

Pennsylvania has construction standards for public water-supply wells but not for private water wells. The protection and maintenance of a private well is the responsibility of the homeowner.

Drillers can:

Renew licenses

Add rigs

Notify the state of intent to drill

Drillers also enter well construction info via an online tool called the Pennsylvania Groundwater Information System Driller [PaGWISDriller] on the state's GreenPort website.

