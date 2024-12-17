Overview
Water well drilling companies must get a license and permits to drill a well in Pennsylvania. The license year runs from June 1 to May 31.
This does not apply to farmers or homeowners who drill their own water wells on their own or leased land.
Pennsylvania has construction standards for public water-supply wells but not for private water wells. The protection and maintenance of a private well is the responsibility of the homeowner.
Drillers can:
- Renew licenses
- Add rigs
- Notify the state of intent to drill
Drillers also enter well construction info via an online tool called the Pennsylvania Groundwater Information System Driller [PaGWISDriller] on the state's GreenPort website.
Additional resources:
- Licensed Water Well Drillers
- Pennsylvania Groundwater Information System Driller (PaGWIS) Driller Tips (PDF)
- County Rock-Type Maps
- Groundwater
- Pennsylvania Groundwater Information System
- Drilling Water Wells -- Pennsylvania Code Title 17, Chapter 47
- Act 610 Water Well Drillers License Act (PDF)
- Water Well Abandonment Guidelines (PDF)
- Recommendations for Construction of Private Water Wells in Bedrock (PDF)
How to Apply for a Water Well Drillers License and Rig Permit
The Pennsylvania Groundwater Information System Driller app is on the state's GreenPort website.
On the GreenPort home page, drillers will enroll the first time they use the site or log in if they have already registered.
To get a driller’s license for the first time, drillers must email the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Geological Survey or call (717) 702-2017.
The bureau requires an email address for the driller. The bureau will send the log-in info needed to register. It will include a license number and a one-time pin.
License renewals should be done online by logging in on the GreenPort website.
The cost for a license is $60 each year and rig permits are $20 each.
To get started with the PaGWISDriller app, see the user guide (PDF).
Water Well Drillers Licensing Program
Drillers must, by law, submit the water well's construction details to the state and the well owner.
Drillers can fill in required fields for the completion reports on the Pennsylvania Groundwater Information System Driller web app.
After you submit entries, you can generate a water well completion report. You can print or download it.
Drillers speed up transparency by feeding data straight into the database. This data can help protect groundwater resources.
A well-completion report is a record of the well. It will outlast the memory of the driller or owner.
The well driller must provide the well owner with a printed copy of the water well completion report, as mandated by the state's Water Well Driller's License Act (Act 610).
The report forms the basis for crucial well decisions.
The completion report should show the following:
- An accurate location of the well.
- Complete construction information.
- As much detail as possible about the different rocks encountered during drilling.
- Groundwater information such as yield, water-bearing zones, and water levels.
The Pennsylvania Geological Survey has a helpful PDF guide for drillers. It's called "Guide to Logging Wells."
A log of a well describes the materials penetrated during drilling.
Using the Pennsylvania Groundwater Information System Driller web application, drillers can:
- Submit and edit the well information.
- Print or download water well completion reports.
- Manage their licenses, including the addition of rig permits or renewals.
- Edit their service profile and make changes to their accounts.
All records from water well drillers are in the Pennsylvania Groundwater Information System.
The public can access water well and spring data from the Pennsylvania Groundwater Information System. It is available via the Pennsylvania Geologic Data Exploration webpage.
When planning and drilling a well, knowing the possible rock types in the area to be drilled can be helpful.
Drillers can use county rock-type maps. They show locations and descriptions of encountered rock types.
The county rock type maps are only a regional guide. Drill cuttings may differ from expectations. Describe them in the completion report as they appear.
