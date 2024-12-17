Apply for a Little Pine State Park Target Shooting Range Permit

Overview
The shooting range sits on a six-acre site at the north end of the park. It opened to the public in the 1970s and is a popular shooting location.
The range provides an opportunity for shooting rifles and handguns.
The handgun range has targets at 10, 15, and 25 yards with various uncovered firing stations.
The rifle range has target backers at 50 and 100 yards with covered shooting benches.
How to Apply for a Required Range Permit
You need a valid DCNR Little Pine State Park Shooting Range Permit to use this range. Pennsylvania Game Commission hunting licenses and permits are not valid.
A range permit for the Little Pine State Park Shooting Range allows the permittee to use the range during operational hours.
You must apply for range permits in person at the park office during regular office hours.
Thirty consecutive day and annual range permits are available.
Note: The park manager or designee may deny, revoke, or suspend any permit for violating the permit conditions, range rules, prohibited acts, or range postings.
Little Pine State Park Target Shooting Range
Permittees must follow all permit conditions, range rules, and postings. They must also avoid prohibited acts.
Persons 18 years of age or older can only receive permits. Minors (under 18) may not use the range unless named on a family permit and accompanied by the permit holder.
Use of the range is not permitted until the approved permit holder has a valid permit, issued through the park office.
You must display the issued permit on your vehicle’s rear-view mirror while at the range.
The primary permit holder must be on the range with any family member permittee. They are responsible for the group's actions.
Anyone 16 or older must have a valid photo ID while using the range. If DCNR staff ask, you must show it to them.
Permit fees help offset the cost of maintaining the range in a sustainable manner.
Family is an immediate family member residing in the same household.
Annual Permits
Pennsylvania Resident Rate -- Individual $30 / Family $40 Non-resident Rate -- Individual $36 / Family $48
Annual permits expire December 31.
30-Day Consecutive Permits
Pennsylvania Resident Rate -- Individual $15 / Family $20 Non-resident Rate -- Individual $30 / Family $35
March – October
- Monday: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Tuesday: Closed
- Wednesday: Closed
- Thursday: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Saturday: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
November – February
- Monday: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Tuesday: Closed
- Wednesday: Closed
- Thursday: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Saturday: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
You need a valid Little Pine State Park Shooting Range Permit to use this range. Only persons 18 years of age or older can receive permits.
The range is open only during posted hours.
A person using the range must keep it clean and free of debris. They may not leave, throw, or deposit litter or recyclables, except in approved containers.
Range users must remove targets and clean up all spent casings after shooting and before leaving.
-
The Commonwealth is not responsible for anyone injured on the range. A person using the Little Pine State Park Shooting Range does so at their own risk. They assume all responsibility for any injuries to others or their property.
When more than one person is using the range, the range users must choose a range officer.
Those under 18 may not use the range unless they hold a family permit and are accompanied by the permit holder.
Individuals must be in legal possession of all firearms present at the range.
The park manager or designee may close the range by posting signs to that effect. Occasionally, the range will close for routine maintenance.
Except when authorized by the park manager or a designee, it is unlawful to:
Have, load, or discharge a firearm for any reason without a valid Little Pine State Park Shooting Range Permit.
Use, or attempt to use, the range when it is closed.
Have a loaded firearm, except at an established shooting station on the firing line.
Fire a gun, except from a shooting station on the firing line at a paper target on the permanent backboard. Glass bottles, cans, jugs, or other similar materials may not be used as targets. Stand-alone targets are prohibited. Users may not intentionally shoot at or damage the park's frames or stands for mounting target backboards.
Use armor-piercing, incendiary, explosive, tracer, or multiple-projectile ammo. This includes all "shot" shells: birdshot, buckshot, etc.
Operate, manipulate, or discharge a firearm in negligent disregard for the safety of other persons present at or nearby the range. This includes loading, operating, or discharging a firearm on the range while someone is downrange.
Do not drink, use, or have intoxicating substances on range grounds.
Possess and/or use an automatic weapon.
Possess, load, or discharge a firearm that contains:
More than three rounds of single projectile ammunition at the rifle portion of the range.
More than six rounds of single projectile ammunition at the handgun portion of the range.
-
Shoot clay birds/targets.
Use the range in violation of any other requirement or posted signage.
Always point your firearm in a safe direction.
Know how your firearm operates.
Keep the action open and firearm unloaded until ready to fire.
Keep your finger off the trigger until ready to fire.
Wear eye and ear protection.
Be sure your firearm and ammunition are compatible.
Direct all bullets into the proper backstop.
Before proceeding down range: “Cease Fire” command must be given; firearms must be unloaded with actions open.
No firearms are permitted down range.
Shooting under the influence of alcohol and/or controlled substances is prohibited.
Unsafe firearm handling and behavior will not be tolerated.
Contact us
Little Pine State Park
4205 Little Pine Creek Road
Waterville, PA 17776-9705