Submit a Request to Perform in a Pennsylvania Prison

Overview

Do you want to perform a concert or a comedy routine, give an inspiring motivational speech, compete against inmates in a sport, or engage inmates in a drama or another activity?

The Pennsylvania DOC contracts with community individuals and groups to temporarily lift inmates out of prison walls through meaningful programs and events.

Performances like these—as opposed to the services offered by volunteers—must be coordinated through the Statewide Activities Coordinator in the Department’s Central Office and the Corrections Activities Managers at each institution.