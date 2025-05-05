Overview

Monthly parole supervision fees can easily be paid online or by mail. Payments must be received by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) no later than the 25th of each month.

Paying online

Online payments are made through the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts (AOPC).

Paying by mail

Checks or money orders may be made payable to the PA Department of Corrections.

Include the invoice receipt with your payment.

Fee payments should be mailed to the address on the invoice. If you do not have an invoice, please include your Pennsylvania parole number on the check or money order and mail to:

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

PO BOX 280411

Harrisburg, PA 17128-0411

You can discuss any issues or concerns about your fees with your parole field agent.

You also can call 717-787-5699 and enter extension 1317.