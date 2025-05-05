Order Pennsylvania Correctional Industries Products

Overview

Incarcerated individuals in Pennsylvania have the opportunity to work in Pennsylvania Correctional Industries (PCI), a bureau of the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections. PCI employees inmates to produce a variety of products that are available for sale to non-profit organizations and government entities in Pennsylvania.



By working in PCI, incarcerated individuals gain work experience and learn basic work skills that they can use to secure work upon reentry.

PCI is self-sustaining through the sale of PCI products and receives no money from the General Fund — which saves public tax dollars.

General Information

PCI operates under the state-use system—a system that inmates can produce goods and services only for consumption by governments and other tax-supported entities. New customers should contact PCI Customer Service to set up their customer account and to receive more information on the products and services that are best suited for them.

Pricing

The price list from the PCI catalogs supersedes all previous price lists distributed by PCI. Prices are subject to change without notice, and some products and delivery services may involve additional charges. To avoid any misunderstandings or delays in production, you are advised to contact your PCI Sales Representative or Customer Service at 717.425.7292. All PCI product and service prices represent fair market value when compared to similar products and services available commercially.

Shipping, Handling and Delivery Services

Many PCI products include standard UPS delivery. Oversize or heavy products and items shipped using common carriers are subject to added freight charges. Please note that additional shipping when it is required is noted in the product description. Many items in the services section of the catalog will designate whether shipping needs to be included. For shipping quotes on these products call your PCI Sales Representative.

Special crating, custom packaging, and installation services are available at an additional charge.

PCI standard delivery is to the receiving dock only. PCI offers inside delivery, unpacking, assembly, set-up and installation services at an additional charge. Please specify these services in advance. Charges will be quoted to you upon request.

How to Order

Orders may be submitted with a signed order form to:

Pennsylvania Correctional Industries

Customer Service

P.O. Box 47

Camp Hill, PA 17001-0047

To submit an order, fax it to PCI at 717.425.7291 or email it to pci@pa.gov

All orders must contain correct PCI material numbers and:

Name of item or detailed description

Quantity

Specify colors, dimensions or options

List price per unit and any extensions

Total order price

Billing information including the name and address of the institution or government unit to be billed

Shipping information including the name and address of the institution or government unit to be shipped

Signature and title of authorizing official issuing the order

Placing an Order

To ensure your PCI products are delivered as accurately and promptly as possible, you will need an accurate order. Please be sure your order includes:

Correct item number from the catalog, followed with the fabric color, wood finish or paint color and the number filled in. The item code numbers and colors available are shown in each section of the catalog A short text description of the article Correct price—if you are uncertain about the price of item, please contact PCI Customer Service Name and phone numbers of main contact person who can answer questions about details of the order, if needed Name and phone number of contact person at the Ship to Location who has direct and detailed knowledge of the delivery. Not having this information can delay deliveries

Special/Custom Orders

Special requests are always welcome. PCI shops can accommodate unusual sizes and colors as well as customized equipment and installations. Submit your specifications in detail (with drawings if necessary) and PCI will confirm your order and deliver a quotation. Production will begin after receipt of a signed order form. Delivery will be contingent upon production schedules and availability of raw materials. Custom orders cannot be cancelled, refused nor returned after written acceptance of quotation.

Submit a Request for a Quote

If you would like to receive a quote for products made by incarcerated individuals in Pennsylvania Correctional Industries (PCI), please ensure your quote request is accurate and completed with the following information:

As much detail as possible regarding the item description and quantities. If available, please provide any samples, prior pricing, or quotes. Contact information to include name, email, and phone number of the requestor or person who can provide further details, if needed.

All completed quote requests may be sent via email or physically to:



Pennsylvania Correctional Industries

Customer Service

P.O. Box 47

Camp Hill, PA 17001-0047