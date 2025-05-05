Overview

If you plan to enter a Pennsylvania DOC state correctional institution, you must request clearance first.

All people who pursue this process agree to abide by the DOC’s rules as outlined in DOC policy 01.01.06 and/or any other DOC rule as regulated by each respective facility. The candidate assumes all risks which may result from the normal operation of an SCI.

Family or friends of inmates seeking a visit do not need to complete this form. Reporters should not complete this form, but instead should contact the facility’s public information officer to obtain the appropriate clearance.

