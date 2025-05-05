Skip to main content

    Apply for a Creative Sector Flex Fund Grant

    The Creative Sector Flex Fund (CSFF) is a Council on the Arts grant program designed to address the changing needs of dynamic PA arts organizations with average annual revenue between $10,000 - $200,000. 

    Contact us
    Application guidelines

    Program Overview

    The Creative Sector Flex Fund incorporates the current needs of the field by offering grantees the flexibility to use $5,000 grants in ways that help ensure the most significant impact for their organizations and communities. 

     

    How to Apply