Apply for a Creative Sector Flex Fund Grant

Program Overview
The Creative Sector Flex Fund incorporates the current needs of the field by offering grantees the flexibility to use $5,000 grants in ways that help ensure the most significant impact for their organizations and communities.
- Eligible uses of funds are flexible, including the support of applicants' administrative, programmatic, and project-related expenses.
- The PCA's Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts (PPA) administer the Creative Sector Flex Fund across the commonwealth.
- Creative Sector Flex Fund applications are submitted directly to the applicant's PPA partner organization (PDF).
- Application timelines and due dates are determined by each PPA Partner organization.
How to Apply
- Read the Creative Sector Flex Fund application guidelines in full.
- Check the due dates for grants to determine the current year application deadline in your county.
- Apply through the PCA partner organization in your county.