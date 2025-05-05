Apply for a Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Grant

How to Apply
The Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator is administered regionally by the PCA's Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts (PPA) Partners, in cooperation with a network of small business development organizations, including the PA Small Business Development Centers.
To learn more about the Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator in your county and participating referral coordinators, contact your regional PPA partner.
Eligibility requirements
- Eligibile creative entrepreneurs must be at least 18 years of age and a current resident of Pennsylvania for at least one year.
- Applicant's business must have gross revenue less than $200,000.
- Creative entrepreneurs are eligible to receive funding through the Creative Entrepreneurs Accelerator Program once every three years.
Who are creative entrepreneurs?
Under the Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator program definition, creative entrepreneurs are individuals who intend to form a business or who operate a for-profit micro business in Pennsylvania within one or more of the following creative industry areas:
- Marketing: Advertising and marketing agencies & professionals
- Architecture: Architecture firms & architects
- Visual Arts & Crafts: Galleries, artists, artisans & makers
- Design: Product, interior, graphic, and fashion design firms and designers
- Film & Media: Film, video, animation, TV & Radio businesses
- Digital Games: Companies, programmers & individuals producing games
- Music & Entertainment: Producers, venues, musicians & performers
- Publishing: Print or electronic businesses & content creators, editors & writers
How the program works
- Creative entrepreneurs will first receive consultation services from and business plan review by a local small business development organization (known as "referral coordinators" for the purposes of this program). Business consultation services will be provided at no cost to interested creative entrepreneurs.
- Referral coordinators can help with the how-tos of starting a business, development of a sound business plan, and business growth and sustainability strategies.
- Once a referral coordinator has reviewed a creative entrepreneur's business plan, they will refer the creative entrepreneur to the regional PPA partner organization.
- Upon receiving the referral, the PPA partner will send application materials to the creative entrepreneur.
- After receiving an eligible and complete application, the PPA partner will enter into an award agreement with the creative entrepreneur and process a grant of $2,000.