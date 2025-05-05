Apply for a Creative Communities Grant

Creative Communities Program Purpose
The purpose of the Creative Communities program is to provide multi-year funding to community-driven, arts-based projects. Also called creative placemaking or placekeeping, the funded projects will have a demonstrated, positive impact on their respective communities.
What is Creative Placemaking?
Creative placemaking is a powerful community and economic development practice that integrates art, local creative sector assets, community culture and identity, and design to transform community spaces into vibrant, inclusive, accessible, and engaging places that foster community connectedness and livability.
How to Apply
Communities and organizations interested in applying to the CCI should follow these steps:
- Read the program guidelines (PDF) in their entirety.
- Complete and submit a Letter of Interest (LOI) by the due date.
Note: If a proposed project (submitted via a LOI) is selected for a community visit, the project point of contact will be notified by the PCA.
- Full applications are submitted only by invitation of the PCA.
- Funding selection is made through panel review of applications. PCA's governing Council maintains final authority regarding selection of and award for all Creative Communities projects.