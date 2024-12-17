Apply for a Creative Catalyst Grant

To apply for Creative Catalyst funding, organizations must be one of the following:



a nonprofit that doesn't pay taxes,

a government unit,

a college or university,

a school district,

or a nonprofit that provides arts programs or services in Pennsylvania

Organizations need to show that they are officially registered and active in Pennsylvania before their applications can be reviewed or funds given.

Fiscal agents and fiscal sponsors cannot apply for this funding.

Creative Catalyst grant applications must:

1. Align with one or more of the three goals of the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts:

Strengthen Pennsylvania communities through the arts.

Connect and increase Pennsylvanians’ access to lifelong learning through the arts.

Champion public awareness and appreciation of the arts in Pennsylvania communities.

2. Demonstrate statewide reach and benefit to Pennsylvania's creative sector.

3. Include mechanisms to implement the PCA’s overarching value of diversity, equity, and inclusion.