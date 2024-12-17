Skip to main content

    Apply for a Creative Catalyst Grant

    Creative Catalyst grants support new initiatives and opportunities that advance strategies for strengthening the cultural, educational, or economic vitality of Pennsylvania’s communities through the arts.

    Overview

    • Typical grant amounts are between $5,000 and $10,000.
    • No more than 25% of the grant award may be used for administrative expenses.
    • A 1:1 cash match is required.
    • Organizations can receive a Creative Catalyst grant once every three years.
    • Please note that this funding opportunity is NOT designed to support established programs, ongoing operations, or provide an annual source of funds. For those types of applications/projects, please contact the PCA for more information.

    How to Apply for a Creative Catalyst Grant

     

    Application review process
    • PCA staff reviews application(s) based on the current year program guidelines and makes recommendations to the Council, the PCA’s governing body. 
    • The Council acts on staff recommendations during their quarterly meetings. 
    • Applicants receiving an award will be sent a letter outlining the next steps in the grant process.

    Eligibility requirements for Creative Catalyst Grants

     
    To apply for Creative Catalyst funding, organizations must be one of the following:
    • a nonprofit that doesn't pay taxes,
    • a government unit,
    • a college or university,
    • a school district,
    • or a nonprofit that provides arts programs or services in Pennsylvania

    Organizations need to show that they are officially registered and active in Pennsylvania before their applications can be reviewed or funds given.

    Fiscal agents and fiscal sponsors cannot apply for this funding.

     

    Creative Catalyst grant applications must:

    1. Align with one or more of the three goals of the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts:

    • Strengthen Pennsylvania communities through the arts. 
    • Connect and increase Pennsylvanians’ access to lifelong learning through the arts. 
    • Champion public awareness and appreciation of the arts in Pennsylvania communities. 

    2. Demonstrate statewide reach and benefit to Pennsylvania's creative sector. 

    3. Include mechanisms to implement the PCA’s overarching value of diversity, equity, and inclusion. 