Overview
- Typical grant amounts are between $5,000 and $10,000.
- No more than 25% of the grant award may be used for administrative expenses.
- A 1:1 cash match is required.
- Organizations can receive a Creative Catalyst grant once every three years.
- Please note that this funding opportunity is NOT designed to support established programs, ongoing operations, or provide an annual source of funds. For those types of applications/projects, please contact the PCA for more information.
How to Apply for a Creative Catalyst Grant
- Contact Jamie Dunlap before submitting an application:
- By email
- Phone: 717-525-5542
- Register and apply through the Electronic Single Application (ESA).
- Submit your application online. No hard copies are required.
- PCA staff reviews application(s) based on the current year program guidelines and makes recommendations to the Council, the PCA’s governing body.
- The Council acts on staff recommendations during their quarterly meetings.
- Applicants receiving an award will be sent a letter outlining the next steps in the grant process.
Eligibility requirements for Creative Catalyst Grants
- a nonprofit that doesn't pay taxes,
- a government unit,
- a college or university,
- a school district,
- or a nonprofit that provides arts programs or services in Pennsylvania
Organizations need to show that they are officially registered and active in Pennsylvania before their applications can be reviewed or funds given.
Fiscal agents and fiscal sponsors cannot apply for this funding.
Creative Catalyst grant applications must:
1. Align with one or more of the three goals of the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts:
- Strengthen Pennsylvania communities through the arts.
- Connect and increase Pennsylvanians’ access to lifelong learning through the arts.
- Champion public awareness and appreciation of the arts in Pennsylvania communities.
2. Demonstrate statewide reach and benefit to Pennsylvania's creative sector.
3. Include mechanisms to implement the PCA’s overarching value of diversity, equity, and inclusion.