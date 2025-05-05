2024-2025 Grant Announcement
In 2024 the Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) announced $2 million in new competitive grant funding opportunities for Pennsylvania’s Senior Community Centers (SCCs) in fiscal year 2024-2025.
Grant Winners Announced
The 2024-2025 Senior Community Center competitive grant winners and non-competitive awardees have been announced.
Questions
Questions or assistance regarding the PDA Senior Community Center Grant Program should be directed to Robert Cherry at rocherry@pa.gov or SCCgrants@pa.gov. You may also call 717-772-2551.
Grant funding opportunities are intended for enhancements to increase participation and programming, attract a new generation of older adults, and enable Senior Community Centers to provide a safe and healthy environment for their participants.
This funding opportunity is only open to Pennsylvania SCCs with an existing, contractual relationship with an Area Agency on Aging in accordance with Aging Program Directive #96-04-01 reported as of October 1, 2024.