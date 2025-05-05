Skip to main content

    Apply for ​​Senior Community Center Grants - Currently Closed

    The Senior Community Center grant application period for 2024-2025 closed as of 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2024

    2024-2025 Grant Announcement

    In 2024 the Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) announced $2 million in new competitive grant funding opportunities for Pennsylvania’s Senior Community Centers (SCCs) in fiscal year 2024-2025. 

    Grant Winners Announced

    The 2024-2025 Senior Community Center competitive grant winners and non-competitive awardees have been announced. 

    Press Release – 2024-2025 Competitive Grants
    2024-2025 Non-Competitive Grants

    Questions

    Questions or assistance regarding the PDA Senior Community Center Grant Program should be directed to Robert Cherry at rocherry@pa.gov or SCCgrants@pa.gov. You may also call 717-772-2551.

    Non-Competitive

    $1 Million in Non-Competitive Grants Available

    $1 million of the $3 million appropriated by the legislature will be disbursed by PDA through a non-competitive award.

    In an effort to provide funding to as many centers as possible, a center applying for a competitive grant will not be eligible to receive a non-competitive grant award. This includes centers who apply as part of a collaborative project or for a competitive grant but are not awarded funding. The Department anticipates the non-competitive award amount will be not less than $2,000. The final award amount for the 2024-2025 grant was $2,525.

    Grant funding opportunities are intended for enhancements to increase participation and programming, attract a new generation of older adults, and enable Senior Community Centers to provide a safe and healthy environment for their participants.

    This funding opportunity is only open to Pennsylvania SCCs with an existing, contractual relationship with an Area Agency on Aging in accordance with Aging Program Directive #96-04-01 reported as of October 1, 2024.