    Apply for Adult Day Center Licensing

    Adult Day Centers offer an interactive, safe, supervised environment for older adults and adults with a dementia-related disease, Parkinson’s Disease, or other organic brain syndromes.

    Initial Application Checklist

    An application will only be considered complete if each of the necessary items, listed on the Initial Application Checklist, have been included. Please refer to the Initial Application Checklist to avoid delays with your application.

    Application for Licensure Forms

    New Provider Applications are only being accepted by email. 

    AGL-02 Application for License (PDF)

    AGL-07 Provider Self Certification and Civil Rights Compliance Form (PDF)

    AGL-08 Center Operations and Demographics Form (PDF)

    Online Director Training & Frequently Asked Questions

    Adult Day Services Online Director Training Course

    The purpose of this course is to provide an online training resource that communicates expectations and reduces the frequency of regulatory citations.

    Frequently Asked Questions for New and Existing Adult Day Centers

    Find the answer to questions about opening an adult day center, regulations, building standards and more.