Make a Personal Income Tax Payment

New electronic payments options are now available through myPATH. myPATH allows you to make estimated, extension, or return payments for PA-40, PA-41, or PA-20S/PA-65 filers directly from the homepage without the need to create an account. You have the option for credit/debit card or ACH withdrawal using your routing number and account number.

If you have any questions, contact us at (717) 425-2495 Ext PAYPA (72972).