Make a Personal Income Tax Payment

Overview
You can pay your personal income tax online, by phone, or via mail. If you are unable to pay in full, there are payment options available for your outstanding tax liability.
How to Make a Payment
Payment Options
New electronic payments options are now available through myPATH. myPATH allows you to make estimated, extension, or return payments for PA-40, PA-41, or PA-20S/PA-65 filers directly from the homepage without the need to create an account. You have the option for credit/debit card or ACH withdrawal using your routing number and account number.
If you have any questions, contact us at (717) 425-2495 Ext PAYPA (72972).
You can also make state tax payments by calling ACI Payments Inc at 1-800-2PAYTAX (1-800-272-9829). Please be aware ACI Payments, Inc charges a 2.75 percent convenience fee ($1 minimum charge) per credit card transaction, and flat fee of $3.95 per debit card transaction.
When calling, you will be asked to enter your jurisdiction code. You will need to enter code 4800 for Pennsylvania.
If you prefer to mail in a check or money order, we recommend you use the payment coupon attached to your notice.
If you want to make a return payment or estimated payment, please visit Personal Income Tax Forms to obtain the mailing instructions and payment coupons necessary to mail your payment to the department.
IMPORTANT: Please be aware that establishing a payment plan will not preclude additional collection efforts through the Treasury Offset Program.
If you are unable to pay in full, there are payment options available for your outstanding tax liability.